Anac rejects Salvini’s bridge: “All risks borne by the public”

”We detect an imbalance in the relationship between the public grantor and the private party, to the detriment of the public, on which most of the risks end up being transferred”

Hard blow for Minister Matteo Salvini’s project to build the bridge over the Strait. ”We detect an imbalance in the relationship between the public grantor and the private part, to the detriment of the public, on which most of the risks end up being transferred”. Thus the president of the Anac, Joseph Busiapresenting to Parliament the annual report on the activity carried out by the Authority in 2022 speaking of the bridge over the Strait of Messina.

“With reference to the recent decree-law, based on a project developed over ten years ago, it has been restarted the construction process of the bridge between Sicily and Calabria. In this regard, some amending interventions have been proposed aimed at strengthening the guarantees of the public part, which were not accepted, however, by the Government during the conversion of the decree”, he underlined. Subscribe to the newsletter

