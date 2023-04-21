Analog is not dead: card making empire is growing

The greeting card company Celebrate, which also owns Die Kartenmacherei, is expanding abroad. If the boss has his way, the potential of analogue products has not yet been exhausted.

Patrick Leibold has an overview of the print and media industry. He is the Co-CEO of the greeting card company Celebrate, which also owns the card making business. Celebrate

Anton is to blame. When the eldest son of Christoph and Jennifer Behn was born a good 15 years ago, the proud parents wanted everyone to share in their happiness. However, at that time they could not find a supplier who met their design and quality requirements for a classic card with which they wanted to announce the birth to family, friends and acquaintances.

And that kept the Behns so busy that they finally went into the card business themselves. In 2010, the couple founded Die Kartenmacherei, both with their own money and with grants from the family – and with self-created designs. Since then, the company has grown so much that, according to the Behns, it is now Europe’s market leader for so-called personalizable stationery.

The principle is simple: If you want to send invitations for particularly important moments such as weddings, birthdays, christenings or communion celebrations, or thank you notes, Christmas greetings and birth announcements, you can select a template online from hundreds of designs, enter an individual text and add your own photos. In the company’s own print shop in the Black Forest, the card is then printed on the paper selected by the customer.

“We are seeing a countermovement to typed lines on mobile phones”

“In 2023, over 50 million people will hold one of our cards in their hands,” reports the company. The fact that such high numbers are achieved is not least due to digitization. “We are seeing a conscious counter-movement to fast-typed lines on mobile phones. People want to send personal messages again that leave a lasting impression and are not casually read and then deleted,” says Patrick Leibold.

He is one of the managing directors and owners of the Celebrate Company, which was founded in 2021 as a new umbrella company above Kartenmacherei and now also includes other, mostly purchased brands such as Mintkind, Faireparterie and Atelier Rosemood, which have significantly expanded the product portfolio, for example with baby diaries , calendars, posters, murals or photo books.

Umbrella company of the card making company on course for expansion

Because the card market, which experts estimate is limited to a mid three-digit million amount, is no longer sufficient for the medium-sized company from Gilching near Munich. “We are now pushing out of the niche into other areas,” announces Leibold.

The Celebrate Company now has around 500 employees, and in 2022 sales exceeded the 100 million euro mark for the first time. But that should only be an intermediate step. Co-bosses Leibold and Steffen Behn – the brothers and brothers-in-law of the two Kartenmacherei founders – are planning annual growth of at least 30 percent for the coming years.

“The aim is to become the market leader for personalized photo products in Germany and then throughout Europe,” says Leibold. That will certainly take several years. “But we’re on our way.”

There is plenty of competition, especially in the market for photo products, which has been dominated by top dog Cewe from Oldenburg for years. In addition, new competitors have emerged in the card sector, and existing companies such as MyPoster have expanded their portfolios.

Individualization as a megatrend

Still, the potential seems huge. In any case, the Zukunftsinstitut think tank sees the topic of individualization as a megatrend of the current time, driven by the increase in personal freedom of choice and individual self-determination. And other sectors have long since discovered this. Deutsche Post, for example, has been selling customizable stamps for a good two years – and is satisfied with the results.

In 2020 and 2021, however, the corona pandemic led to a sharp market slump in the so-called stationery market, i.e. in the areas of paper, office supplies and stationery. According to the market research and consulting institute Marketmedia24, industry sales fell by 14 percent to a total of 11.3 billion euros. The recovery then came last year – with a simultaneous continued strong focus on online providers, from which the Celebrate Company benefited above average.

Corona shocked the industry

The company was previously hit hard by the Corona crisis. Because all of a sudden, the occasions for card printing fell away, as big celebrations such as weddings or birthdays were temporarily forbidden. The entire workforce had to go on short-time work.

That should have given an additional boost to the already existing plans to diversify into photo products. In order to implement the project, the medium-sized company brought investors on board. “We didn’t have the courage to keep going with our own money,” says Managing Director Leibold.

Celebrate Company will international expandieren

A good third of the company’s shares were sold to the French private equity fund EMZ Partners in 2021 – i.e. before rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitics abruptly slowed down the start-up boom. Leibold sees this as a decisive advantage for the near future of his company, as well as the inflation-related reluctance of many consumers.

“This slows down the newcomers in the market who try to copy us,” explains the co-boss. In addition, the number of possible takeover targets is increasing while the number of interested parties is decreasing at the same time. According to Leibold, there are currently talks about future partnerships. He also has international expansion in mind. So far, the Celebrate Company has mainly been active across the border in Austria, Switzerland and France.

“Our business model didn’t work there”

Bayern have meanwhile withdrawn from the Netherlands. “There is a completely different card culture there. Our business model didn’t work there,” explains Leibold.

But failure is part of it. “We have learned from this and now make sure that the employees who look after a country come from the respective cultural area.” In France, this is already leading to regular jumps in sales. Even with card designs that were once developed by Jennifer Behn.

This article first appeared in the Welt.