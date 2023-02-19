Hit by the double whammy of the U.S.-China chip war and a cooling market, major Chinese chip companies are postponing production, suspending operations and laying off workers. (Shutterstock)

[The Epoch Times, February 14, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu) Due to the double blow of the US-China chip war and the cooling market, major Chinese chip companies are in trouble and are postponing production, suspending operations and laying off employees. Some overseas semiconductor companies investing in China have also been hit.

Chipmakers around the world are warning of a rough start to the year as cooling demand for PCs, smartphones and other consumer electronics challenges margins across the industry, but the crisis facing Chinese chip companies is even more dire.

Not only is China‘s semiconductor industry facing declining demand for its products, but it is also increasingly difficult for these Chinese companies to procure necessary equipment and components due to the Biden administration’s export controls. In October, the Biden administration introduced wide-ranging export controls to restrict the sale of chips and chip-making equipment to Chinese companies.

While Beijing has invested heavily in fostering a domestic chip industry, Chinese manufacturing plants, known as fabs, still rely heavily on foreign-made equipment.

According to the International Business Strategy (IBS) statistics, China‘s semiconductor independence has increased from 10% in 2015 to 24% in 2021. The agency predicted last year that it could exceed 50% by 2030, but after the United States strengthened export controls in October last year, , and now predicts that it may stagnate at 30% in 2030.

The following is the status quo of the CCP’s star companies that have been sanctioned by the United States.

SMIC is the largest fab in China. The company was established in 2000 with the support of the Shanghai Municipal Government. In 2020, it was included in the Entity List by the U.S. government. Without special permission from the U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. companies are not allowed to sell products to companies on the Entity List. The U.S. sanctions have effectively prevented the Dutch company ASML Holding AS (ASML) from providing critical EUV lithography machines to SMIC, severely damaging the CCP’s chip independence ambitions.

To date, most of SMIC’s sales have been made using outdated 45nm and above process node technology. Top foundries such as TSMC and Samsung are racing to produce more complex chips at the 5nm node and below.

SMIC’s global market share in the pure-play foundry sector remains in the single digits, with sales and R&D spending far below TSMC.

Not long ago, SMIC admitted that its new factory in Beijing was behind schedule due to difficulties in obtaining advanced chip-making equipment.

Constrained by global consumer electronics weakness and U.S. sanctions, on February 9, SMIC announced its results for the fourth quarter of last year, showing a year-on-year decrease of 19.7%. SMIC has given a rather bleak guidance: the company expects the year-on-year decline in annual revenue in 2023 to be a low ten-digit year-on-year decline, of which the revenue in the first quarter may fall by 10%-12% to 19%-21% month-on-month. between.

China‘s largest maker of memory chips, Yangtze Memory Memory, is also facing problems sourcing equipment. Uncertainty is the prevailing mood at YMTC’s large flagship production base, about 40 kilometers east of central Wuhan. Neither YMTC engineers nor technicians know when the second factory, originally scheduled to start up in late 2022, will actually come online.

“Things like electrical equipment have been installed, but the installation of chip manufacturing equipment has not yet started.” A person from the company told the Nikkei.

Founded in 2016, YMTC is supported by the Wuhan Municipal Government and the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund. YMTC is the only Chinese player in the global NAND memory market, designing and manufacturing chips, and was added to the U.S. Entity List in 2022.

It is reported that YMTC began to reduce orders in early October last year, which is consistent with the timetable imposed by the United States to limit the purchase of chips and chip manufacturing equipment by Chinese companies. Last December, the Biden administration added YMTC to the Entity List.

“Our department started laying off about 10% of its employees in January.” An engineer who had worked in YMTC for about three years told Nikkei, “They also froze the recruitment of graduate students.”

The engineer said the atmosphere at the company was grim and the future was uncertain.

The South China Morning Post reported, citing unnamed sources, that YMTC had cut orders from a wafer maker by 70%. The company also reportedly delayed construction of a new chip factory and cut 10% of its workforce.

Changxin Storage

ChangXin Memory Technologies, which uses advanced technology covered by the sanctions to produce DRAM chips, is currently also affected by the sanctions.

Changxin Storage built a new office building for a planned second factory near the company’s headquarters in Hefei. But construction of the production facility itself is facing long delays.

The construction of Changxin Storage’s new R&D center has also made little progress. A Changxin storage engineer said that they originally planned to start operations this year, but now they have to wait until next year or the year after at the earliest.

“Recruitment of graduate students has been suspended,” the engineer told Nikkei. The person added that the company would cut 5% to 7% of its workforce, depending on the division.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Hua Hong Semiconductor Co., Ltd. is the second largest fab in China. Founded in 1996, it focuses on manufacturing mature node technologies. Most of its revenue comes from chips manufactured at 55nm and above process nodes.

Compared with SMIC, the company has fewer resources for producing advanced nodes.

Compared with SMIC, Hua Hong Semiconductor is slightly more optimistic. The company expects revenue in the first quarter of this year to be about US$630 million, which is flat from the previous quarter, but the gross profit margin is expected to decline from 38.2% in the fourth quarter of last year to between 32% and 34%.

The United States is working with Japan and the Netherlands to reach an agreement to restrict the export of immersion lithography machines to China, which means that China can only buy ASML’s older dry lithography machines for processes above 55nm and 65nm Production of chips. It is expected to have an impact on Hua Hong’s future.

Other Affected Companies

Not only are Chinese companies affected, but some foreign companies investing in China are also affected.

On February 11, Reuters quoted three sources familiar with the matter as reporting that Arm China, a joint venture of SoftBank Group’s chip company Arm in China, had laid off 90-95 people, accounting for about 13% of its total workforce. % in response to a challenging business outlook for the year.

Sources at the company said the layoffs were due to a poor market outlook and concerns that U.S.-China tensions may prevent the company from serving Chinese customers.

Arm was founded in Cambridge, England in 1990. The company does not manufacture chips, but focuses on developing low-power chip IP and providing licenses to chip design companies.

ARM China did not respond to Reuters’ comment on the report.

The world‘s second-largest semiconductor packager, Amkor Technology, plans to suspend operations at its Shanghai factory and offices for up to a week from February 27 due to a lack of “sufficient orders,” the South China Morning Post reported.

Arizona-based Amkor told the South China Morning Post that it has no plans to shift operations or lay off staff in China.

While most chipmakers expect sales to likely recover in the second half of the year, the future for Chinese chipmakers could become more complicated in the near future. Japan and the Netherlands, two major exporters of chipmaking equipment, have reportedly agreed to impose U.S.-like export restrictions on sales to Chinese companies after negotiations with the United States.

