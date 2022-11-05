[Epoch Times, November 5, 2022](Reported by Xu Yiyang and Zhang Zhongyuan, reporters from the Epoch Times Special Department) When foreign capital is withdrawing from China, the multinational pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has recently been included in the list of violations by the CCP. And in the next year and a half, it will not be able to obtain the CCP’s national drug centralized procurement application qualification. According to the analysis, GSK’s fine reflects the CCP’s lack of money, the exclusion of high-priced imported original drugs, and the CCP’s preparation for “internal circulation”.

On October 31, the State Drug Administration of the People’s Republic of China issued an announcement stating that GlaxoSmithKline’s dutasteride soft capsules exported to China did not meet the requirements of the Chinese Communist Party for the quality management of drug production. The State Food and Drug Administration of the People’s Republic of China has decided to suspend the import, sale and use of the capsules from GlaxoSmithKline with immediate effect.

The Shanghai Sunshine Pharmaceutical Purchasing Network also issued an announcement on the same day that the Chinese Communist Party’s National Organization for Drugs Joint Purchasing Office (referred to as the “National Joint Purchasing Office”) decided to cancel GlaxoSmithKline’s qualification for dutasteride capsules, and at the same time included the company in the “National Joint Procurement Office”. List of Violations”. From October 31, 2022 to April 29, 2024, GlaxoSmithKline has been suspended from participating in the centralized drug procurement activities organized by the Chinese Communist Party.

GlaxoSmithKline has become one of the drug companies that have been fined the longest since the CCP conducted state-organized centralized drug procurement.

The Epoch Times reporter sent a letter to GlaxoSmithKline requesting comment on relevant issues, but no response was received as of this writing; the reporter’s phone call to the State Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China has not been answered.

Dutasteride capsules are used to treat diseases such as prostate enlargement and seborrheic alopecia. GlaxoSmithKline is the original research company of the drug. The drug was launched in the United States in 2001, the patent expired in 2015, and the original research was approved to enter the Chinese market in 2011.

According to the winning results disclosed at the time, two companies of dutasteride soft capsules won the bid. Among them, GlaxoSmithKline won the bid for a box of 10 capsules, 0.5 mg per capsule, and the winning bid price was RMB 3.096, which was more than half of the highest effective declared price of RMB 7.483 per capsule. 16 are supplied to Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, etc. Provinces and cities.

GlaxoSmithKline was formed by the merger of a series of established pharmaceutical companies such as Glaxo, Wellcome, SmithKline, and Bicheng, and the total number of employees once exceeded 110,000. The company is headquartered in London, England, and its products have a leading position in the fields of respiratory, AIDS and vaccines. As a giant company in the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks among the top ten in the world in terms of revenue every year.

According to the CCP’s fifth batch of drug centralized procurement documents, the actual number of selected companies in China is one or two drugs, and the procurement cycle is one year. So GlaxoSmithKline’s dutasteride capsules have actually completed a procurement cycle. The National Federation of the Communist Party of China also stated in the announcement that the procurement cycle of dutasteride will end at the end of October this year, and the replacement process will no longer be started.

For GlaxoSmithKline, the more significant impact is the suspension of eligibility to participate in the CCP’s national centralized drug procurement declaration until April 29, 2024.

The Chinese Communist Party organizes centralized drug procurement twice a year. The seventh batch of centralized procurement in 2022 has already been carried out in many places in China. The Chinese industry generally believes that the eighth batch of centralized procurement will not be far away. The cancellation of the application qualification for centralized procurement in the next year and a half means that GSK’s drugs may miss at least 3 opportunities for centralized procurement of national drugs, and it is impossible for related drugs to enter the hospital market through centralized procurement.

According to the database on the official website of the State Food and Drug Administration of the Communist Party of China, only GlaxoSmithKline is currently the only importer of dutasteride capsules, while Chinese domestic companies include Chengdu Shengdi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Guowei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The Chinese media The Paper said that with the fine of GSK, the three Chinese companies may have new opportunities in the next successive purchases.

GlaxoSmithKline is not the first multinational drug company to be fined

GlaxoSmithKline is not the first multinational pharmaceutical company to be punished by the CCP.

Peng Mei News reported on November 1 that on June 29 this year, the Chinese Communist Party’s State Joint Procurement Office announced that some batches of bicalutamide tablets produced by the Indian Sun Company did not meet the registration standards for imported drugs due to loss on drying items, and their registration in the first batch was cancelled. Eligibility to be selected among the five batches of national centralized procurement.

Finally, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Zhaohui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. replaced the original supply areas of Sun.

Earlier, on March 25, 2020, the Chinese Communist Party’s National Joint Procurement Office also announced that it would cancel the qualification for the second batch of national centralized procurement of Paclitaxel for injection (albumin-bound) from Celgene Corporation. In the end, China National Stone Pharmaceutical Group Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. served as substitute suppliers.

Analysis of the reasons why GlaxoSmithKline was punished by the CCP

In an interview with The Epoch Times on November 5, Lu Tianming, a Chinese political observer in the United States, said that GSK’s punishment by the CCP can be viewed from three aspects.

“First of all, the problem it reflects is that the CCP has no money, and it is very short of money now.” Lu Tianming said, “because this is not an isolated phenomenon. In the past year, there have been many imported drugs in the CCP’s national centralized drug procurement. Excluded because their prices are higher, and those generic drugs are cheaper, and the cost of Chinese products is lower. But even for Chinese companies, the CCP keeps prices extremely low through centralized procurement, and of course it’s not for the benefit of the people. Everyone knows that the cost of medicines in China is quite high, and the profits inside are very high, because pharmaceutical companies have to pay a large part of the money to pay bribes, and these costs are all included in the price of medicines, and the CCP has never managed it.”

He said: “The CCP is now focusing on purchasing, lowering the price of medicines, and excluding some high-priced original drugs. In fact, it means that the CCP has no money. The reason is that the CCP has taken extreme prevention and control measures in the past few years. The so-called dynamic clearing And the normalization of nucleic acid testing, not only wastes a lot of money, but also leads to a sharp decline in China‘s economy. Therefore, it adopts the method of centralized procurement, one is to reduce the price through volume, and the other is to exclude these high-priced imported original drugs. .”

“The second aspect, from a political point of view, a lot of foreign capital has been withdrawing from China in the past two years.” Lu Tianming said that the CCP has long been making plans to engage in the so-called internal circulation.

“Everyone has seen the results of the 20th National Congress, and they all think that the CCP is going to return to an era similar to the Cultural Revolution.” He said, “Even now, supply and marketing cooperatives are beginning to appear in various places, which shows that it is going to engage in this It’s a set of so-called internal circulation and self-sufficiency.”

Lu Tianming said that the CCP has always supported Russia in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and it is also eager to move in the Taiwan Strait. It will think that instead of being passively affected by international sanctions because of these issues in the future, it is better to take the initiative to start various decoupling preparations. So it crowded out foreign companies and left orders to domestic companies. “It hopes to survive in the next environment surrounded by the international community, so these actions are all signs of preparing to start an internal cycle,” he said.

“Thirdly, for GSK, this is also a kind of karma.” Lu Tianming said, “Because the human rights situation in China under the CCP regime is very bad, many conscientious companies have condemned and even withdrawn in recent years. In the Chinese market, but there are still many foreign-funded enterprises that turn a blind eye to this, and they have been investing in China just to make money, but they are actually giving blood to the CCP in disguise.

“China is a place where corruption is rampant, and there is no fairness at all. Therefore, if these foreign-funded companies want to enter the Chinese market, they basically have to blend with it.” Lu Tianming said that GlaxoSmithKline has also exploded in the Chinese market. There have been many scandals such as bribery, and some large international companies have really tried their best to make money in China.

He said, “To put it bluntly, it is obtained by what means, and it will be lost for some reason in the end. This is a causal cycle. At that time, it used improper means to seek these benefits, but in China under the CCP regime, It can be sacrificed at any time for the interests of the Communist Party.”

“So the biggest risk of foreign investment in China actually comes from the uncertainty and unpredictability of the CCP’s policies, as well as non-compliance with the rules. There is no bottom line.” He said, “Any time, as long as the interests of the CCP are endangered, even if you Not proactively, just because it faces a crisis, it may sacrifice these foreign capital. In such an environment, this risk is unavoidable.”

