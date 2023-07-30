Title: Chinese Government Continues Efforts to Regulate Real Estate Market and Boost Economic Recovery

Content:

Recently, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting to discuss and analyze the current economic situation and plan for economic work in the second half of the year. The main focus of the meeting was on effectively preventing and resolving risks in key areas, adapting to the changing dynamics of supply and demand in the real estate market, and implementing timely adjustments to real estate policies. The goal is to promote stable and healthy development in the real estate market and meet residents’ housing needs.

Over 380 real estate control policies were introduced in various regions in the first half of this year, according to incomplete statistics. These policies have aimed to improve the accuracy of regulations and better address the rigid and improved housing demand of residents. They have also focused on reducing the cost of buying houses by adjusting mortgage interest rates, simplified second-hand housing services, optimized purchase restrictions, and implementing house purchase subsidies.

The lower limit of the first-home loan interest rate has been adjusted to below 4% in over 40 cities across the country. Furthermore, the People’s Bank of China‘s decision to lower the LPR interest rate to 4.2% has raised expectations of a possible decrease in mortgage interest rates in certain cities. Several cities, such as Luoyang and Qingdao, have relaxed credit policies by reducing down payment ratios and optimizing identification standards for second homes. This has resulted in increased market activity and a rise in residents’ home buying sentiment.

Moreover, more than 100 places have introduced policies to increase the loan amount and reduce the down payment ratio of the housing provident fund. These policies aim to support “business-to-public” loans, increase the amount of the housing provident fund for renting houses, and revitalize the provident fund to meet rigid and improved housing demands.

Executive Vice President of the Middle Finger Research Institute, Huang Yu, believes that further relaxation of credit policies will help reduce the cost of home purchases and positively impact the release of demand. However, more supply and demand support policies are needed to magnify the effect of these measures.

To support real estate financing, the Chinese government launched a “third arrow” initiative, approving equity financing for several listed real estate companies. This move has raised approximately 35 billion yuan ($5.4 billion) in funds. The funds will primarily be used as working capital and to guarantee the timely delivery of buildings.

Overall, the real estate market in the first half of the year remained stable, with the sales area of commercial housing across the country slightly decreasing by 5.3% compared to the previous year. However, the sales of residential buildings increased by 3.7%. The demand for improved housing remained an important support for the market, with a growing proportion of transactions in the high-to-high price segment. The second-hand housing market was more active than the new housing market, although market expectations weakened in the second quarter.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development plans to continue implementing policies to support the stable and rising trends in the real estate market. The reduction of the down payment ratio and loan interest rate for the purchase of the first set of housing, tax exemptions for the purchase of improved housing, and personal housing loans are among the key policies that will be further implemented.

The Chinese government believes that stabilizing the construction and real estate industries is crucial for promoting economic recovery. As the adjustment of the real estate market progresses, real estate development investment is expected to gradually return to a reasonable level. Experts suggest that shifting focus from “home ownership” to “home improvement” and promoting integration between industry, housing, and cities will further promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

In conclusion, the Chinese government’s multi-point efforts to regulate the property market have aimed to prevent and resolve risks while addressing the housing needs of residents. With further optimization of policies and ongoing support for real estate financing, the real estate market is expected to maintain stability and contribute to economic recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

