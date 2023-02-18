The picture shows SMIC’s headquarters in Shanghai. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images△)

[The Epoch Times, February 18, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Although the leader of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, held a special meeting last year to “substantially improve the systematic ability of scientific and technological research”, etc., China‘s chip industry continues to slump. Last year, as many as 5,746 Chinese chip companies were deregistered, far exceeding the past. Experts believe that the reason is US sanctions combined with the economic downturn. Under the continued tension between the United States and China, China‘s chip industry is difficult to get out of the predicament.

The Chinese media “Titanium Media App” issued an article on the 16th pointing out that according to the data of the Chinese enterprise business information query platform “Qichacha”, a total of 5,746 chip-related companies in China were revoked or canceled last year, a sharp increase of 68% from 3,420 in 2021. .

The article also stated that in the first eight months of last year, 3,470 chip-related companies in China were revoked or canceled, and more than 2,300 increased from September to December. On average, about 15 chip companies are canceled every day.

According to an analysis published on the 17th by “Core Language”, a website that focuses on the semiconductor industry in China, the reasons for the disappearance of more than 5,700 chip companies in China in a year include the fact that some inexperienced operators have previously invested in the semiconductor business purely for fun, and once they find it unprofitable Just stop. However, the US’s export controls on Chinese semiconductors have also had a very significant impact on the performance and confidence of Chinese chip companies.

SMIC, which specializes in chip foundry, announced its financial report on February 10. Due to factors such as the United States’ restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, SMIC’s revenue in the fourth quarter of last year was 15% lower than that of the previous quarter, and its revenue in the first quarter of this year was lower than the previous quarter. Subtract 10% to 12%.

Yangtze Memory, the leader of China‘s storage-type flash memory, was included in the “entity list” of export control by the United States two months later. The plan for a new factory in Wuhan has also been suspended.

Liu Peizhen: US sanctions and economic downturn have caused China’s chip industry to be bleak

Liu Peizhen, director of the Industrial Economics Database of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, told The Epoch Times on the 18th that the first reason for the large-scale cancellation of Chinese chip companies is the US-China technology war. The United States‘ various controls on China‘s semiconductors continued to heat up last year. Even if Chinese companies have subsidies from the government, their overall operations will be shut down.

The CCP has been engaged in technology theft for many years. ASML, one of the world‘s leading semiconductor companies, said on February 15 that it recently discovered that a former employee in China had misappropriated data related to its patented technology.

During the era of former U.S. President Trump, the U.S. and China began a technological war. After the current President Biden took office, the technological war has continued. On August 9 last year, U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the “Chip and Science Act 2022” (CHIPS and Science Act 2022). In addition to promoting the development of the domestic semiconductor industry, chip companies that have received subsidies from the U.S. government will not be able to Invest in the semiconductor industry in China.

On October 7 last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of chip export control measures, including that U.S. companies are not allowed to export advanced chips and related manufacturing equipment to China unless they obtain government permission; chips manufactured in other countries using U.S. technology are also subject to this regulation . In addition, American technical personnel are prohibited from developing and producing advanced chips in China.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. reached an agreement with Japan and the Netherlands to curb exports of advanced chip-making machinery to China. The U.S. government says the United States and its allies must prevent Beijing from acquiring technology that could threaten global security.

Liu Peizhen said that the second reason for the downturn in China‘s chip industry is the downward revision of China‘s economic prosperity.

“Last year, China continued to adopt epidemic control. In addition to affecting the production side, more importantly, it had a major negative effect on the demand side, including PC consumer electronics and smartphones. The overall performance last year was relatively poor, so we saw that last year China The economic growth rate in China is only around 3%.

In the last month of last year, the CCP authorities relaxed the restrictions on epidemic prevention and demanded the resumption of work and production.

On February 16, the Chinese Communist Party’s publication Qiushi published part of Xi Jinping’s speech at the Central Economic Work Conference in December last year. Xi said that the major problem facing the economy is “insufficient aggregate demand.” It is necessary to boost consumption and give full play to the role of exports in supporting the economy. Xi also mentioned that “it is necessary to increase investment in science and technology and industry, and carry out the construction of major scientific and technological infrastructure and key core technology research and development capabilities in advance.”

Liu Peizhen told The Epoch Times that the problem is that the relationship between the United States and China is still relatively tense, and the United States‘ control over China‘s semiconductors will continue unabated in the future. And countries are also facing a problem of choosing sides. If Chinese business owners want to find some resources overseas, whether it is cooperation in talent or technology, they will have difficulties.

She said that China certainly hopes that after the epidemic is lifted, consumption will gradually pick up in the second half of the year, extending to a rebound in demand for electronic end products. However, the development of the overall semiconductor industry will still be relatively pessimistic.

Wu Jialong: The U.S. dominates key technological processes and Xi ruins Sino-U.S. relations

Regarding the cancellation of 5,746 Chinese chip companies a year, Taiwan’s general economist Wu Jialong analyzed to The Epoch Times on the 18th that because all the key technologies of chips are outside, China has not yet had time to establish its own system of industrial settlements.

“The entire production process is divided into several sections. For example, optical technology is in ASML in the Netherlands, special chemical materials are in Japan, memory is in South Korea, chip foundry and packaging testing are finally completed in Taiwan, and semiconductor design software In the U.S., there are a lot of devices in the U.S.”

Wu Jialong said that the production process of the entire semiconductor industry is divided into many stages, each stage has a different country to have a leading advantage, but no one can lead the entire process, the entire process is in charge of the US companies. There is no way for China to break through this situation. For example, chip foundry manufacturing, packaging and testing, no one can compare with Taiwan, Taiwan’s share of the world exceeds 65%.

“Under this competitive situation, China must cooperate with the United States to improve Sino-US relations before it can develop the semiconductor industry. However, Xi Jinping is now fighting against the United States and wants to compete for world power, so of course the United States is blocking Chinese companies on the semiconductor side. .”

The CCP’s continuous urging of the Great Leap Forward in core-making resulted in a collective failure

In order to get rid of the dependence on foreign chips, in the past few years, Xi Jinping has repeatedly proposed to fight the “stuck neck” technology battle. Under his personal urging, China has already launched a “core manufacturing” boom. In 2014, the General Office of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China announced the formal establishment of the “National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd.” In the upsurge of “core-making” in various places, some construction, pharmaceutical, clothing, cement and other companies have also “switched” to making chips.

But then unfinished business, stoppages, etc. appeared frequently. In 2020, official media reported that at least six tens of billions of “core-making” projects were unfinished in Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hebei and other places.

The authorities blamed corruption in the industry. Last year, Lu Jun, the president of Huaxin Investment and former deputy director of the China Development Fund Management Department of China Development Bank, Ding Wenwu, general manager of the Big Fund, and Zhao Weiguo, former chairman of Tsinghua Unigroup, were investigated. On July 28 last year, Xiao Yaqing, minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China, was sacked.

The meeting of the Central Commission for Deep Reform held on September 6 last year specifically reviewed and approved a “opinion on a new national system for tackling key core technologies”. When presiding over the meeting, Xi Jinping said that it is necessary to give full play to the CCP’s advantages of “concentrating power to do big things”, strengthen the CCP’s “leadership over major scientific and technological innovations”, “strengthen the country’s strategic scientific and technological capabilities”, “significantly improve the systematic ability of scientific and technological research” and so on.

However, many experts said that the lessons of the collective unfinished chip Great Leap Forward have come before, and the CCP’s old methods cannot develop the high-tech industry well.

Editor in charge: Sun Yun