Xinhua Finance, Beijing, April 7 (Reporter Yu Xiangming) Recently, the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission, the Finance Department, and the Futures Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission organized some futures companies to hold a meeting to analyze and judge the iron ore market and price situation, and to understand iron ore The trading situation of stone futures reminds enterprises to take a comprehensive and objective view of the market situation. The meeting called for futures companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations, comprehensively, accurately and objectively analyze the iron ore market situation in the process of publishing research reports, and not deliberately exaggerate the atmosphere of price increases; strengthen risk reminders to investors and remind investors to trade rationally. In the next step, the National Development and Reform Commission will continue to keep a close eye on the iron ore market dynamics with relevant departments, continue to increase supervision, and resolutely maintain the normal order of the market.

This is the sixth time that the National Development and Reform Commission has “strike the iron” this year. There are three major reasons behind the frequent calls from the regulators to speculate on iron ore prices: one is that iron ore prices are falsely high in the off-season; new trend.

It is based on the above judgments that the regulators maintain a high pressure on the inflated iron ore price speculation, in order to prevent the price speculation from raising the operating costs of steel companies that are still struggling, and laying hidden dangers for future market fluctuations.

“Currently, from the perspective of the fundamentals of iron ore supply and demand, the factors that were conducive to the inflated price of iron ore are gradually receding.” Liu Huifeng, a senior researcher of ferrous metals at Donghai Futures, told a reporter from Shanghai Securities News that the output of molten iron in the first quarter of this year was higher than The level of the same period in previous years (blast furnace molten iron production increased smoothly), and there were even signs of accelerating peaking at the end of the month. The current average daily molten iron has exceeded the high point in the first half of last year, reaching 2.4335 million tons. From the perspective of the whole year, the output of molten iron is expected to decline year-on-year, and there will be greater pressure to reduce production of molten iron in the second half of the year after the peak season, which will suppress the long-term valuation of iron ore.

From the perspective of the supply side, the arrival of scrap steel from steel mills has increased rapidly this year, which has been greatly improved compared with last year, and will be replaced by iron ore in the later period.

“As for the low iron ore inventory of steel mills, it is a false proposition so far. We have learned from some steel mills that there are basically no situations where raw materials cannot be purchased, and they are all purchased on demand. It can be said that steel mills will no longer accumulate Iron ore inventory, which will become the normal operation of steel mills in the future.” Liu Huifeng told reporters that under the expectation of iron ore prices falling inflatedly, it is expected that the operating costs of steel mills will also decrease in the second quarter, which will benefit some steel mills Get out of the loss trap.

From the perspective of supervision, the reporter noticed that after the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments frequently voiced iron ore price speculation, the market has gradually formed a consensus, and the combined force of smoothing market fluctuations has also been further strengthened.

It is reported that the analysis of the above-mentioned participating companies believes that in the first quarter, affected by multiple factors such as market expectations, the price of iron ore climbed to a high level; in the later period, global iron ore supply will gradually increase, coupled with the steady increase in domestic scrap steel supply, the overall market supply and demand tends to Looser and lower prices are more likely, especially in the second half of the year, the price level may drop significantly. The participating companies stated that they will strengthen internal compliance management, jointly maintain good market order, strengthen investor risk education, and promptly remind customers of market risks. (over)

