[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Song Tang and Yi Ru interviewed and reported) On December 7, Chinese President Xi Jinping began his state visit to Saudi Arabia. In his speech at the Arab States Cooperation Council) summit, he called for “full use of the platform of the Shanghai Oil and Gas Trading Center to carry out RMB settlement of oil and gas trade.”

But in the end, Xi Jinping, who received the highest purple carpet treatment, failed to reach an agreement on petro-renminbi settlement in Saudi Arabia. In the joint statement, he only talked about “promoting financial, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries” and did not mention petro-renminbi settlement.

The analysis pointed out that the “petro-renminbi” is just the CCP’s wishful thinking to challenge the so-called “dollar hegemony” and drive anti-American sentiment. As a non-saving currency, the renminbi cannot be freely converted, and its exchange rate is also manipulated, and foreigners are not allowed Trade Chinese assets without the control of the authorities. Whether it is economic factors or geopolitical factors, the renminbi cannot shake the status of the US dollar.

The Chinese Communist Party’s ambitions to internationalize the renminbi

Renminbi internationalization, renminbi settlement, and digital renminbi have always been tools promoted by the CCP to expand its global influence. “Orderly promoting the internationalization of the renminbi” has been written into the document of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In December last year, the Central Bank of China was still reiterating that the internationalization of the renminbi was one of the key goals for 2022.

The CCP’s efforts to enhance the global appeal of the renminbi have been going on for many years. After the 2008 global financial crisis, policymakers in Beijing began exploring the possibility of non-dollar trade settlements. Afterwards, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework became an important platform for de-dollarization. Beijing hopes that the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will use RMB more in cross-border trade settlement and investment, reduce their dependence on the US dollar, and be able to maintain the global market in times of geopolitical crisis. access. European and American sanctions against Russia have accelerated this process.

Beijing’s de-dollarization measures are not only implemented by the central government, but some measures are also implemented by local governments and local financial institutions. An example is the Sino-Russian Financial Union, which was launched in October 2015 by Chinese city bank Harbin Bank and Russia’s largest savings bank to promote the use of local currencies in bilateral settlements.

Earlier this year, Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, among others, immediately stopped processing transactions with Russian entities after the U.S. government announced sanctions against Russian banks. But Harbin Bank still uses its payment and settlement infrastructure to help Russian entities evade sanctions.

During the Beijing Winter Olympics in February this year, Beijing also launched a digital yuan, and US politicians have expressed concern about this.

The U.S.-China Geopolitical Rivalry

Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia this time comes at a time when relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia, a traditional Middle Eastern partner, are cooling down. Although 34 investment agreements covering green energy, green hydrogen, photovoltaics, information technology, etc. have been signed with Saudi Arabia, what attracts the most attention is that the oil RMB settlement has not been reached.

Saudi Arabia used to be a staunch anti-communist force. In 1971, Saudi Arabia was the only Arab country that voted against China (the Communist Party) joining the United Nations. In 1972, it launched a trade ban against the CCP to prevent the CCP’s propaganda materials from entering Saudi Arabia.

For decades, Saudi Arabia has been a solid ally of the United States in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia provides oil to the United States, while the United States has always provided Saudi Arabia with security protection. Especially during the Gulf War in 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, Saudi Arabia was worried about the destruction of oil fields and invited the United States to establish military bases in its eastern provinces to ensure regional security.

Zheng Xuguang, an economist based in the United States, told The Epoch Times, “Although Saudi Arabia has accepted other Chinese investment projects, it has not let go of this (petrorenminbi). The reason may be that Saudi Arabia accepts the protection of the United States. Without the protection of the United States, Saudi Arabia would If there is money, it is likely to be swallowed by Iran or other countries, and it is actually protected by the United States, which also uses dollars as oil settlement, and there is a geopolitical consideration here.”

However, recently there seems to be a gap between the Saudi royal family and the US Biden administration. In June this year, Biden visited Saudi Arabia, hoping that Saudi Arabia could increase oil production in order to stabilize oil prices before the US mid-term elections. However, in October, the Saudi Crown Prince made a decision to cut production instead. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez, a Democrat, urged the administration to “immediately freeze” all aspects of U.S.-Saudi cooperation and put a hold on or block U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Biden’s decision to withdraw support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen and attempt to revive the nuclear deal with Iran have also strained Saudi relations.

U.S.-Saudi economic ties are also weakening. Over the past few years, the U.S. has ramped up shale oil production, becoming one of the largest oil producers, and drastically reduced oil imports. In the 1990s, the U.S. imported an estimated 2 million barrels per day of oil, but by 2021 that number has dropped to just 500,000 barrels per day, a 75% drop.

Instead, China has for years become the largest importer of Saudi oil. In 2020, Saudi Arabia exported oil worth $95.7 billion, of which China accounted for $24.7 billion, while the United States imported only $6.59 billion. The CCP’s “Belt and Road” initiative has already invested in Saudi Arabia, and the investment in 2021 will reach 43.47 billion US dollars.

The Wall Street Journal reported that negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Beijing on the pricing of petro-yuan began before 2016 and accelerated this year. The kingdom is also considering including yuan-denominated futures contracts, the so-called petroyuan, in the pricing model of the Saudi Arabian oil company, known as Aramco.

Under such circumstances, the CCP media vigorously promoted the petro-renminbi before Xi Jinping’s visit, such as “the first shot of petro-renminbi fired in the Middle East”, but it failed to materialize in the end.

Zheng Xuguang said, “Xi Jinping seems to be a little hasty in this matter. He is very happy. But in fact, Saudi Arabia is a very mature country politically, and its experience in dealing with the West is much richer than that of China. They will not Feel free to follow Xi Jinping’s path. I can spread a purple carpet for you to satisfy your vanity, but this will have geopolitical consequences, and Saudi Arabia does not want the United States to withdraw completely from the Middle East.”

Why is the RMB not a substitute for the petrodollar?

Pricing oil in U.S. dollars dates back to 1974. In return for U.S. military and political protection and the purchase of its oil, Saudi Arabia agreed to price oil in U.S. dollars and hold part of its reserves in treasury bonds, and other oil exporting countries followed suit .

Under the “petrodollar” framework, the petro-states in the Middle East have become rich, and the United States can easily fund huge trade deficits, while a strong dollar makes American goods more expensive, causing American manufacturing to move to places such as China.

With roughly 80 percent of global oil sales now done in dollars, it would be a profound shift for Saudi Arabia to price even some of its 6.2 million barrels per day of crude exports in yuan.

There is no result for the petro-renminbi this time. In addition to geopolitical considerations, there are also economic factors.

Experts pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s use of RMB will not increase oil exports to China, and the use of US dollars will not reduce oil exports. It is China that needs Saudi oil imports, not Saudi Arabia that needs yuan.

Zheng Xuguang said, “If Saudi Arabia starts to abandon the US dollar pricing and use RMB, there is actually not much to gain, but it will lose a lot, because with RMB pricing, it can only trade oil with China. And China imports from Saudi Arabia. Oil is not a big number for Saudi Arabia, but if it offends the United States, it may harm its own security, and there is no benefit in terms of long-term economic interests.”

The global trading volume of RMB is very limited. In 2021, the trading volume rose to the second highest level in history, but it only accounted for 2.7% of the global market, while the share of the US dollar was 41%, and the euro accounted for 36.6% of global transactions. In 2019, the U.S. dollar was used for 88% of foreign exchange transactions, while the Chinese yuan accounted for only 4.3%.

In addition, manufacturing is China‘s main advantage, but world trade also involves large trades in finance, science, intellectual property, and information technology. For the yuan to replace the dollar in world trade, China seems to have to go beyond manufacturing cheap products.

Xie Tian, ​​a professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, told The Epoch Times, “If Saudi Arabia uses RMB to price oil, but the problem is that Saudi Arabia sells a lot of oil to China, China may only be able to meet a small part of Saudi product demand. , Saudi Arabia actually wants to buy high-end luxury goods and arms from Europe and the United States, and RMB cannot buy them. Therefore, if the trade imbalance between China and Saudi Arabia causes Saudi Arabia to have a large amount of RMB, it will actually find that It’s useless.”

The renminbi is not a reserve currency and cannot be freely converted, and its exchange rate is also manipulated. It does not have the benefits of free floating pricing, legal regulations, and investor safety of the US dollar, euro, and British pound. The CCP has also failed to open financial markets and capital accounts, allowing foreigners to trade Chinese assets without the control of the authorities.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the West imposed financial sanctions on Russia. Russia was kicked out of SWIFT and began to try to use RMB as a reserve currency. At that time, some experts warned that Russia would be tantamount to economic suicide if it wanted to completely abandon the world‘s main reserve and trading currency and use the renminbi.

Xie Tian said, “The renminbi is not a hard currency, nor is it widely accepted, nor is it freely convertible. If Saudi Arabia directly pegs the renminbi to oil, the value of the renminbi is actually related to China‘s inflation rate and the CCP’s manipulation of the exchange rate. So Saudi Arabia has unnecessarily increased a lot of economic risks.”

To the question of why the CCP does not allow the RMB to be freely convertible, Xie Tian replied, “It does not dare. If the RMB is freely convertible, the CCP is very afraid of foreign banks, foreign investors, and foreign governments owning a large amount of RMB, such as British pounds or Thai baht. They have all been attacked by speculators and speculators of this currency, and the CCP is afraid that if the renminbi is blocked, China’s domestic finance will be suppressed.”

“Another thing is that it also wants to control the Chinese people. If it can be freely exchanged, the people can easily exchange their RMB assets into US dollars or foreign currencies, which means that the people will probably be more independent, more autonomous, and able to control their own wealth. This is what the CCP does not want to see. Therefore, from the CCP’s own (perspective) to stabilize the renminbi market, it is also unwilling to turn the renminbi into an international currency, or a currency that circulates freely.”

Experts say that if a country exports far more than it imports and thus holds genuinely large foreign exchange reserves, there is no substitute for that other than the dollar or the euro.

If Saudi Arabia converts more transactions to yuan, it is the worst way. China‘s capital account is closed, meaning that just moving yuan in and out requires government permission. Coupled with the comprehensive asset confiscation rules in the anti-sanctions law introduced by the Chinese authorities last year, it would be naive to think that China is a safer place for Saudi Arabia to store its wealth in the long term.

The CCP Can’t Challenge America’s Position in the Middle East

Although Saudi Arabia has abundant resources, it still relies heavily on the United States. If the United States withdraws from the Middle East, it will have a serious impact on Saudi Arabia.

The Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank, said in a 2020 report that Saudi Arabia does not yet have the military capability to defend its territory and lacks the ability to protect sea lanes vital to the economy. China also does not have the deep-water naval capability to project power into the region. And China‘s approach to securing sea lanes is fundamentally different from that of the United States. Instead of protecting the free flow of goods around the world, it is more likely to be mercantilist in nature.

The U.S. security umbrella for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the waterways patrolled by the U.S. Navy are public goods that both Beijing and Riyadh need, and neither country has the interest or ability to replace them.

The centrality of the U.S. to Saudi security leaves little room for China to play a greater role, and any move to deepen the relationship is stagnant and insignificant, the report said. As with the first (Dongfeng) ballistic missile deal, China‘s arms sales are still largely due to Saudi Arabia’s inability to get the equipment it likes from the US. In recent years, the only weapons Saudi Arabia has purchased from China have been drones.

Zheng Xuguang said, “To become a global currency, the economy is one aspect, but more importantly, political and military influence, just like the British pound was an international currency in the past, which was brought about by the military power and political influence of the British Empire. Yes. China’s is far from enough and can only be used in bilateral trade, calling it the petro-renminbi, which is completely different from the petro-dollar.”

But some aspects of China‘s policy toward Saudi Arabia and the wider region are unsustainable in the long run, the Atlantic Council report said. China‘s economy-led approach could also find its “everyone is a friend” approach tested if regional tensions escalate. The power of the United States in this region is likely to greatly exceed that of China for many years to come.

In addition, Saudi Arabia regards itself as the leader of Muslims in the world. The CCP’s desire to improve relations with Saudi Arabia has inherent contradictions with the suppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, and it is impossible to cover it up for a long time.

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#