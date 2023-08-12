analysis says Altea Grenn Power

In the renewable energy sector, among the companies listed in the Euronext Growth segment, there is the company ALTEA GREEN POWER, one of the main Italian operators specialized in the development and construction of medium-sized photovoltaic and wind farms (energy production capacity from 0.2MW up to over 20MW per plant).

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

