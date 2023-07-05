Analysis: Why there will be no recession in the USA after all

Many analysts are predicting a recession in the US. But there are also good arguments for stable growth. Arantza Pena Popo/Insider

Analysts on Wall Street have been warning of a recession in the US for months.

But the world‘s largest economy is much more stable, writes economist Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research: “The fearmongers on Wall Street were completely wrong in their recession forecasts.”

That offers opportunities for investors. Here are Dutta’s arguments.

Analysts and economists on New York’s Wall Street have a tendency to their own predictions to fall in love. When they’re wrong, they don’t like to admit it. Even as the evidence against them mounts, many are sticking to their predictions. This stubbornness explains why Wall Street has had such a hard time letting go of the notion that a US recession is imminent.

The longer the recession does not begin, the more the reasons for this delay are discussed away. Strong job growth in the US? Just a late sign that the end of this boom is near. The price rally on the US stock markets? There was also a big rally before the 2008 crisis. Housing construction is picking up? Just because the starting level is so low.

For more than a year now, analysts have been claiming that recession in the US imminent. But none of their arguments stand up to scrutiny. Given the increasing reasons for a positive assessment of the US economy is it about time that the Recession prophets admit defeat. The clock for economic collapse must be turned back.

Recession in the US: Arguments of the pessimists

Over the months, Wall Street pessimists’ reasons for an imminent recession have shifted time and time again. First it was the rise in energy and food prices, then the real estate market and now they are strong rate hikes the US Federal Reserve, whichcan’t cope with the economy could. It is therefore important to get a feel for the bears’ current arguments to better understand why prophecies of economic doom are overblown.

One of the recessionists’ favorite indicators is the slowdown in bank lending. Data shows that banks are tightening their lending standards. It means that fewer people and businesses access to get credit. Becomes this money taprotated, the argument goes, retail spending and corporate investment would fall. This would then fail the most important engine of economic growth. In my opinion, this way of thinking has some problems.

First, bank lending is a lagging indicator: Lending growth typically peaks when a country is already in recession and bottoms when recovery is already underway. As far as we know, the current lower bank lending is a reaction to the slowdown in growth in 2022 and is not predictive of the future. Second, standards for lending to small, medium and large businesses have tightened over the past four quarters. But that doesn’t seem to have hurt the economy, which has performed better than expected overall over the period.

This discrepancy between lending and actual economic output could be due to the fact that the post-pandemic economic cycle is being driven by higher incomes, not rising balances. Many Americans have had substantial pay rises and additional aid to draw on during the pandemic. They didn’t have to settle all purchases through their bank balances or even loans. Evidence of this is that the share of bank loans in gross domestic product (GDP) is roughly the same as in 2016. That means higher debt hasn’t been the driver of economic activity for about seven years.

What about the claim that America’s job market is going down? For example, pessimists value the increasing number of applications Unemployment Insurance as Signs that the long so resilient labor market is now deteriorating. Normally, they say, such a surge in claims from their 12-month low is followed by a recession.

I also see a problem with this approach. For one thing, the data on initial claims wasn’t particularly clean—it was Data problems detected, and a sharp rise one week has been revised down the next. But even if we take the data at face value, it’s worth noting that there is a difference between initial jobless claims — from the people who apply for benefits — and rolling claims, which measure who actually receives benefits. Those ongoing applications haven’t increased nearly as much. This indicates that many people find a new job quickly.

Other labor market data is also still good. The announcement of layoffs has slowed significantly, especially in the technology sector. The overall layoff rate remains low. Despite the recent surge in initial jobless claims, monthly job filings have been surprisingly good.

The bears have slightly better arguments when it comes to that Weakness in the commercial real estate sector goes. Even then, I’m skeptical that the problem is anywhere near as bad as it’s made out to be. Investments in non-residential buildings, such as shopping malls, offices, housing and power plants, account for less than three percent of US GDP. Again, only part of that is a problem. Office properties are getting the most attention as home office and the lack of housing in city centers are present issues. But office building construction makes up only a small part of the commercial real estate market. A larger part of the investments goes to the energy sector and industry. Many private investments are pushing into these areas due to the many government incentives.

So the case for an economic slowdown is complicated and patchy. On the other hand, the arguments for a strong rest of 2023 are pretty clear.

US economy: arguments of the optimist

While the labor market remains strong, consumer price inflation is cooling rapidly. Grocery and energy bills are falling, used car prices are likely to fall in the summer, and once skyrocketing rental costs are slowly coming back. This is a tailwind for household incomes and consumer spending.

The burden of the US real estate market is easing. The sluggish real estate sector cost nearly a full percentage point of GDP last year. Now there are clear signs that the industry is recovering. New home sales have hit a high for the year. Surveys of homebuilders show they are optimistic despite a rise in mortgage rates. That’s notable as changes in builder sentiment usually predict the direction of real estate investment in the quarters to come.

A turnaround is also expected in inventories, which have held back GDP growth over the past year. Businesses stocked up during the supply chain crisis in 2021 and 2022 and have been slowly depleting it over the past year. As a result, fewer new goods were ordered. This inventory build contributed to the slowdown late last year. If consumer spending holds up, as is expected, companies will need to restock inventories, which in turn will support production in US factories and supply chain investment.

Another indication of continued growth are the improved prospects for the financial markets. A year ago, stock prices were in a steep downtrend. Corporate bond markets showed signs of stress. The dollar rose, making it harder for American companies to export their goods. In short, the markets were anticipating a recession, which resulted in a negative feedback loop for the economy. This year the markets have moved in the opposite direction. The US Federal Reserve has their aggressive rate hikes slow downt. The Fed has also signaled that it does not expect the labor market to collapse.

These positive factors do not look like “recession”. A popular saying last year was: “Housing is the business cycle” or “Housing is the most important leading indicator”. So, housing construction is clearly accelerating. This point is also not in dispute. However, growth pessimists tend to assume that the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve will only take effect with a long time lag. It will therefore take a while before the tightening kicks in and sends the economy over the cliff. But the Federal Reserve has been tightening monetary policy for 18 months, and it’s the interest-rate-sensitive areas of the economy that have improved recently. If anything, the economy has already digested the rate hikes.

Head: I win. Number: you lose

The growth pessimists seem to lack logical consistency. Their arguments are contradictory: “Growth is holding up, which means the Fed needs to keep raising rates, which is bad for stocks.” “In reality, growth is weak and the Fed has already hiked rates too much , which is bad for the economy and for stocks.”

Another concern is that the stock market rally is due to just a few, few companies. But in 2022, the stock market broadly sold better, which was also bad.

During the debt-ceiling row, doom-mongers argued that a US government default would be bad. But once the dispute was settled and the debt limit was raised, that was bad too, because new government bond issuance drew investors away from equities.

My head is starting to hurt! At some point sane people have to raise their hands and say, “You’re wrong.”

In this intransigence lies an opportunity for investors. If the consensus continues to struggle to give up the recession forecast, it means stocks have room for higher prices as forecasts are revised upwards and investors begin to see the potential for continued improvement in the economy.

But by then, a lot of damage can be done. Recession forecasts have had investors thinking about a slowdown for over a year. Those who sold their portfolios or positioned them defensively missed out on strong market gains this year.

My point is simple. The short-term recession risks are diminishing rapidly. There will be no recession for the next six months and it is becoming increasingly likely that we will not see one in the next year either.

Neil Dutta is head of the economics department Renaissance Macro Research.

This article has been translated from English. You read the original here.

