The device reportedly features a carbon fiber kickstand. In addition, Apple is not planning any new iPads in the coming months. As a result, Ming-Chi Kuo expects iPad sales to decline this year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his good contacts in the supply chain, assumes that Apple in the coming year foldable iPad will bring to market. It is said to have a carbon fiber kickstand that is particularly light and durable. According to Kuo, the kickstand is manufactured by a Chinese company called Anije Technology.

“I’m optimistic about a foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model to boost sales and improve product mix,” Kuo tweeted.

No new iPads in the coming months

For the current year, however, Kuo is rather skeptical about iPad sales. “As such, I’m cautious on iPad shipments for 2023, forecasting a 10-15 percent year-on-year decline,” added Kuo.

In addition, Kuo expects that Apple will not introduce any new iPads in the next nine to twelve months. In the first quarter of 2024, however, the mass production of a new iPad Mini beginning.

Kuo also now anticipates that the foldable iPad will replace a foldable iPhone previously predicted for 2024. However, a hybrid device that combines iPhone and iPad is also conceivable.

Apple has numerous patents describing foldable devices. The company from Cupertino was granted another property right at the beginning of January. However, Apple has not yet offered any products with foldable displays. As a result, currently dominates Samsung with the smartphones Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip the market.