Analyst: Apple iPhone 14 is facing quality problems caused by cracked lenses

Source: World Wide Web Author: Xiao Yi

[Global Network Comprehensive Report]According to foreign media reports on July 28, a few days ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on social networking sites that Apple is currently facing quality problems with the rear cameras of the iPhone 14 series. It is reported that there will be coating cracks (film cracks) in the lens part of the rear camera of the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The issue has directly led to the redistribution of camera orders for the iPhone 14 series to different suppliers to mitigate its impact on shipments for this fall launch.

Kuo said it is expected to quickly resolve the problem due to the involvement of new suppliers. The resulting impact on shipments of the iPhone 14 series will be minimal. Shipments of the iPhone 14 series are expected to be higher than those of the iPhone 13, with reports that Samsung is preparing for shipments of 80 million iPhone 14 series displays for the third quarter of this year.

According to previous news, the iPhone 14 series will start mass production in August and be officially released in mid-September, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. In terms of configuration, the high-end models of the iPhone 14 series will have a significant improvement. In terms of screen, it will be equipped with a new pill-shaped cutout and hole to replace the "bangs" notch, in addition, the new machine will also have faster RAM and always-on mode.

