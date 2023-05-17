Analyst Forecasts and Target Price of the Stock [2023]

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

It is worth buying Stellantis shares? Do they agree? What is the quotation and what is the trend? Where to buy them?

If you are an investor, you have certainly evaluated the shares of this well-known company and wondered if it is worthwhile to do so stock investment (although, you certainly know, only nostalgics still talk about FCA shares!).

Taking care of your portfolio, choosing only the best tools, is very important, so getting informed before buying blindly is a very responsible move. Read on if you want to find out the target price Stellantis, the quotations and everything you need to know.

FCA: the merger and the birth of Stellantis

Maybe it will seem superfluous to you, or maybe not: maybe like me you love looking for some information on the companies you want to invest in. Although there are very famous and talked about companies, a quick review never hurts.

After all, you’re considering investing in this company, so it’s better to do more research and get confirmation of your move, than to act quickly or superficially and regret your decision.

So let’s start with a quick overview: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) is an Italian-American company incorporated under Dutch law, a manufacturer of motor vehicles.

This company was born in 2014 following the merger between Fiat SpA and the US Chrysler Group.

It has been listed on both the NYSE and the FTSE MIB index of the Milan Stock Exchange.

In January 2021 it merged with Groupe PSA giving life to the new company Stellar. For this it would be more appropriate to speak of Stellantis shares.

The capitalization amounts to 47.90 billion euros.

Stellantis share performance and price

We have made a general picture of the history of the company, which has demonstrated, with its continuous growth, its willingness to go far.

So, we can continue, focusing on the actual performance. I propose the updated graph to verify theStellantis stock performance in real time:

Stellantis Stock Forecasts 2023: what to expect? Dividends and target prices

Now that we have seen the graph, we can continue digging to understand whether or not we may be interested in buying the shares.

So let’s continue with the data on the target price and on dividends

Latest news

Let’s put the context: the last few years have been polluted by the Covid 19 pandemic, which has caused obvious shocks to the stock market performance of all companies.

Stellantis was born in January 2021when the pandemic had already had its effects.

But what was the FCA situation before this fusion?

The automotive sector has known a collapse, which reached its acute phase between March and April 2020 (in full concomitance with the outbreak of the pandemic). Obviously the whole period brought consequences, involving the closure of dealerships for example. Not only that, but also with the first closures in China le assembly lines were blocked, giving the first signs of the crisis.

However, the declines were recovered, so that in September 2020 the company was able to announce a positive rebound: earnings per share observed an increase of 20%, to 0.97 euros.

Therefore, the declines have been recovered and we have returned to pre levels pandemic and the year ended for FCA with timid signs of growth, despite the 20% contraction recorded.

In fact, FCA closed the year with revenues of 86.68 billion euros, a decrease of 20% compared to the 108.19 billion obtained the year before.

Overall global shipments amounted to 3.44 million units, down 22%.

Stellantis said at the beginning of the year that it plans to close 2021 with an adjusted operating margin of between 5.5% and 7.5%, assuming there are no lockdown significant due to Covid-19.

Il Stellantis debut it went very well: the automotive group’s share gained 7.57% to 13.522 euros, after reaching an intraday high of 13.636 euros.

In August, the share gained more than 5%, returning above 17 euros, while revenues for the six months rose up to 75.3 billion pro-forma. with a net profit of 5.9 billion and the consensus of 5.58 billion in profit, in addition to 72.6 billion in revenues.

The company has raised the guidance 2021, expecting an adjusted operating result margin of approximately 10%.

The beginning of 2022 was shaken by the situation between Ukraine and Russia: le Stellantis shares have had a positive trend, with a leap of +2%: the company has announced great news precisely in relation to the war in Ukraine and the retaliation against the Russia.

In fact, the global auto giant has decided to suspend new investments in Russia and shift the production of vans from Kaluga to the West.

The company had already halted the import/export flow of its vehicles to Russia, in a March 10 decision.

In the weeks that followed, the company seemed to be booming thanks to the new incentives for the purchase of cars and motorcycles decided in Italy. L’ecobonus it is part of the measures promoted by the Ministry of Economic Development to offer contributions for the purchase of low-emission vehicles.

However, this good news is accompanied by that of the fine that Stellantis will have to pay to the USA, i.e. 300 million dollars to close an investigation into emissions fraud that has been going on for years in the Stattes.

FCA USA had in fact been accused of intentionally circumventing emissions requirements for more than 100,000 old Ram pickups and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its US range.

Then, between May and June, the stock went into the red on the stock market due to the shutdown of the Melfi plant due to a lack of components. After hoping for a relaxation of the chip crisiswith the month of May, production hurdles are back in June.

In these weeks Stellantis is also impacted by the new partnership with Toyota. In fact, the two car manufacturers started a collaboration in 2012 and have now signed a new partnership for the production of a new vehicle which will also be made in a version electric.

For now, the carmaker’s Green choice is not being rewarded, but we will follow the developments.

Furthermore, in response to the increase in the price of gas and possible rationing measures by governments, Stellantis has decided to produce energy directly for its plants in Europe.

On 15 September 2022, the company invested almost 1 billion euros in the repurchase of a package of treasury shares owned by General Motors.

In March 2023 Stellantis entered into an agreement with Koc Holding for the strengthening of the Tofas joint venture, and thus consolidated the potential of its activities in Turkey.

This joint venture will foster the development of unprecedented synergies in commercial activities, as well as in research and development.

Furthermore, again in March, an agreement was signed with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) for the development of a production plant in South Africawith the aim, by 2025, to complete the production project.

In May 2023 Stellantis acquired an equal stake with Faurecia e Michelin in Symbio, a company active in the sector of zero-emission zero-hydrogen mobility. This transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

An important point to note is the registrations in Europe in April 2023, which are up by 17.2% compared to the same period in 2022.

Stellantis: il target price

The latest comments from analysts are positive: the comment is buy on the title with target price a 21,48 euro, with a minimum price of 16.20 euros and a maximum price of 38 euros.

EBIT is better and analysts point to improved guidance.

Dividends Stellar 2023

As for i dividends, the Stellantis board of directors approved the distribution of the 2023 dividend (relating to the 2022 financial year) of 1.34 euros per share, with the coupon detached on Monday 24 April 2023.

Should you invest in Stellantis shares?

In this guide we have analyzed all the useful information for those who want to invest in Stellantis shares. Ma… Should I buy Stellantis shares?

My most dispassionate advice is always to never buy a single share, as it would be a very risky and risky move.

How long invest in stocks can be profitable, only those who possess skills and a solid diversification strategy achieve their objectives and do not risk making huge mistakes.

If you have never invested in stocks, I suggest you read the guide to start investing in stocks.

If, on the other hand, you are an investor who has some experience, then you might be interested in discovering the offer #IOPOINTONITALIA.

I know that Stellantis is not objectively (any longer) an Italian company, but perhaps you have aimed at it with a certain nostalgia for the past. If so, then know that #IOPOINTONITALIA is a review that proposes the aItaly’s best shares to invest in. The Study and Research Center of Affari Miei keeps a constant eye on the proposed actions through careful monitoring. You will find only the best in this review!

If you want iInvesting in the Italian stock market in a profitable way and you aim to do it in an aware and thoughtful way, making use of a guide who selects and analyzes the most interesting titles, #IOPOINTONITALIA it’s for you.

Where to buy Stellantis shares?

You still decided to buy Stellantis shares and now you want to understand which path to follow.

There are two:

You can put yourself in the hands of traditional bank : for those who want to invest sums of around 3,000/4,000 euros, the traditional current account is an option. In fact, the most important Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high;

: for those who want to invest sums of around 3,000/4,000 euros, the traditional current account is an option. In fact, the most important Italian banks offer the possibility of building a securities portfolio by working with them. However know that the costs are often very high; Choose them online platforms: there are many specialized in the purchase of shares that allow you access to the markets, often in a cheaper way than that proposed by the banks. With the platforms you can buy shares even by investing only 50 euros. For small investments, they are often preferable in terms of user experience and above all the costs you are going to pay.

If you want to discover the best online platforms to invest independently, read the dedicated guide.

