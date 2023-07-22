Analyst: There’s only one reason to buy Tesla stock

Good mood at the CEO: Elon Musk with a Tesla. Christian Marquardt-Pool/Getty Images

Tesla competes in an industry that hasn’t exactly been kind to its investors for the past several decades.

Shares in General Motors, Ford, Honda and Mercedes are now trading at the same price as they were over a decade ago.

The only reason to buy Tesla stock has nothing to do with the electric vehicle business.

Tesla stock is up 142 percent year-to-date and its valuation has crossed the $900 billion mark as investors applaud the continued growth in the company’s electric vehicle shipments.

However, according to a note from analyst Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, there’s only one reason to buy Tesla stock at current levels, and it has nothing to do with the electric vehicle business.

Ford and Mercedes stocks are trading at the same prices today as they were in the 1990s, Honda is where it was in January 2006, and General Motors is where it was in August 2013.

Don’t just look at EV sales

It’s clear that investors haven’t rewarded automakers for simply selling millions of cars each year, even as legacy automakers transition their fleets to all-electric vehicles. So when it comes to Tesla stocks, Colas says you shouldn’t just look at EV sales.

To buy Tesla at its current valuation of $918 billion and expect the price to continue to rise, an investor must believe that the company’s self-driving technology is on the verge of reaching a truly autonomous threshold that Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood’s Robotaxi thesis can enable.

You have to be convinced that Musk and his team will soon be able to produce an autonomous vehicle

Colas estimates that about $600 billion to $700 billion of Tesla’s current market value is “an option to buy autonomous driving.” “Even Elon Musk himself has said that without this technology, Tesla is worth almost nothing. If and when autonomous driving is ready for the market, Tesla should be there first, or at least early on. That’s a trillion dollar opportunity, at least. But it’s also an incredibly difficult challenge to build a truly self-driving car,” said Colas.

The remaining $200 billion to $300 billion of Tesla’s current market valuation is for the company’s EV business, which is comparable to Toyota’s current market valuation. Both Toyota and Tesla “will almost certainly still be making cars 20 years from now. I can’t say that about any other automaker in existence today. That’s how tough the next two decades are going to be for this industry,” said Colas.

That means that if the company fails to deliver the technology for fully autonomous driving, shares of Tesla could plummet about 70 percent according to Cola’s valuation model. “The takeaway for investors is pretty clear: avoid traditional auto stocks and only overweight Tesla if you believe Musk and his team will soon be able to deliver a truly autonomous vehicle,” he said.

