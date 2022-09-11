Apple recently announced the launch of the iPhone 14 series. The latest iPhone series models sold in the US market will only support eSIM technology and will no longer be equipped with a physical SIM card slot. Market research firm Counterpoint analyst Ankit Malhotra said in a new blog post that he believes Apple’s launch of an eSIM-only iPhone will be a turning point in eSIM adoption.

The following is the main content of Ankit Malhotra’s blog:

Finally, the eSIM-only iPhone is here!

eSIM technology in smartphones has been around since 2017, but adoption growth has been slow. It all started when Google launched the eSIM-enabled Pixel 2 phone as part of its “Project Fi”. However, it is Apple that leads the industry to popularize eSIM. Apple introduced eSIM technology in the iPhone XS, and all iPhone models from the company since then are eSIM compatible. Now, Apple only supports eSIM technology in the US version of the iPhone 14.

Following in Apple’s footsteps, other OEMs such as Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have also launched smartphones with eSIM capabilities, mainly in the premium segment. So far, 14 OEMs have launched eSIM-enabled devices.

Why is an eSIM-only iPhone important?

Apple has simply set the de facto standard in the industry. We’ve seen this happen several times over the past few years. Of course, other OEMs may roll out certain technologies faster than Apple, but once Apple uses a technology to sell iPhones, the technology will be adopted faster. This happens with the dual camera, portrait camera and display notch with FaceID.

The same phenomenon will be repeated on eSIM. Google may be the first to launch an eSIM-enabled smartphone, and Motorola may have launched the world‘s first eSIM-only phone three years before Apple, but with Apple’s launch, we’ll see eSIM in The launch in smartphones has grown exponentially.

We believe that Apple’s launch of an eSIM-only iPhone will be an inflection point for the industry, helping the transition from a physical SIM card to an eSIM. An eSIM-only iPhone will not only make eSIM technology accessible to many consumers around the world, but it will also drive other OEMs to switch to eSIM in the future.

Why did Apple choose eSIM?

Compared to traditional SIM cards, eSIMs offer several advantages, including configuration, size, flexibility, security, customer experience, and most importantly, cost.

From a device design perspective, factors such as thinner, smaller, and more power-sensitive device form factors (often themselves embedded in larger machines) are also driving eSIM solutions.

Self-provisioning is a service provider’s greatest advantage, resulting in a better, stickier customer experience. The reprogrammability of the eSIM extends the life cycle of the SIM card, bringing durability and convenience to customers.

From a consumer perspective, eSIMs offer more flexibility in how to access services seamlessly and securely. At the same time, it also saves users the time and cost associated with provisioning their phones or activation processes in stores today.

Apple is rumored to be looking to launch a portless iPhone. Removing the physical SIM card must be a big part of that. I think the introduction of dual eSIM in the iPhone 13 and now the eSIM-only iPhone 14 are the first signs that a portless iPhone is on the way. Ideally, the next step would be to move to iSIM by adding the ability to embed directly into the “Apple Silicon”, which would further save board space and give Apple greater control over the SIM.

Are operators ready for this?

Mobile network operators have gradually adopted eSIM technology, and many operators face challenges with confidence in the technology, fixed thinking or cost constraints. Many mobile network operators have integrated eSIM technology into their networks as the ecosystem of eSIM-enabled devices enters the mainstream, driving consumer awareness.

Further driving eSIM adoption is a semiconductor shortage that has impacted the availability of physical SIM cards. While many aspects of the semiconductor shortage have improved, this is not entirely the case with SIM cards.

More than 200 leading mobile network operators in more than 75 countries already support eSIM configuration and management, but some mobile network operators have led the industry in eSIM and are considered leaders. These carriers support an average of 20 or more devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and tablets. Most carriers that support eSIM devices are already supporting older Apple devices like the iPhone 13. With the launch of the eSIM-only iPhone in the U.S., it’s a signal to mobile network operators around the world that they’re ready: eSIM is here to stay!