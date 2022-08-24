Original title: Analysts believe that fewer users are ready to switch to iPhone 14: old CPU + price increase is the main reason

The new iPhone 14 series is likely to be released around September 7. It stands to reason that this time should be the off-season for iPhone 13 sales. After all, users are waiting for the new model while waiting for the price of the old model to drop. This year, however, appears to be different, with JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee saying fewer users have decided to delay iPhone purchases during this time period than in previous years.

He said that users generally expect limited functional changes and upgrades in the iPhone 14 series, as well as price increases, which have wiped out their enthusiasm for consumption.

Coincidentally, Wave7’s statistics on carrier sales in the North American market in July found that the iPhone 13 series has remained stable and high, and only 10% of the surveyed users expressed interest in the iPhone 14.

In fact, according to previous reports, the iPhone 14/14 Plus will still use the previous generation A15 processor, and only the Pro/Pro Max will be upgraded to the 4nm A16. In addition, the new front exclamation mark screen of Pro/Pro Max has a question mark for the time being.

