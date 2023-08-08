Analysts Continue to Improve Estimates for Mexican Peso Exchange Rate, Strengthens Against Dollar

Title: Mexican Peso Strength Surprises Analysts as Estimates for Exchange Rate Improve

Subtitle: Financial Institutions Present Varied Estimates for Mexican Peso’s Future Performance

In a surprising turn of events, the Mexican peso’s strength has continued to outperform expectations this year, with analysts revising their estimates for the exchange rate. Currently, the exchange rate stands at 17.88 pesos per dollar, lower than the previously forecasted 17.95 pesos.

According to the “Citibanamex Survey of Expectations,” the financial institution with the most positive estimate for 2023 is BNP Paribas, predicting a rate of 16.70 pesos per dollar. XP Investments and HSBC also express optimism with estimates of 16.95 and 17.00 pesos respectively.

However, Morgan Stanley holds the highest estimate for the exchange rate by the end of 2023, projecting 18.70 pesos per dollar. Bursametrica and other financial institutions such as Bancoppel, Invex, and Marasi Casa de Bolsa estimate rates of 18.65 and 18.50 pesos respectively.

Looking ahead to 2024, analysts consulted by Citibanamex expect the Mexican peso to trade at approximately 19.00 units per dollar, slightly below the 19.03 consensus from two weeks ago.

Bank of America Securities (BofA) highlights the importance of Mexico’s rate differentials against the United States and the avoidance of a recession in the US economy as key factors supporting the Mexican currency. The financial institution asserts that these factors will contribute to high carry and low volatility, ultimately bolstering the resilience of the peso. Additionally, BofA emphasizes that the probability of a severe recession in the US is lower, reducing the risk aversion that could lead to a significant correction in the Mexican currency. This positive outlook is expected to benefit remittances and nearshoring activities.

Moreover, an overheated economy in Mexico will likely exert pressure on inflation and delay the easing cycle of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). BofA suggests that this extended period of wide differentials between the Federal Reserve and Banxico will further support the Mexican peso.

Nevertheless, Bank of America Securities acknowledges that risks still exist, mainly related to the possibility of a recession in the US economy. However, with countries like Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru cutting rates, Banxico’s stringent monetary policy may enable the Mexican peso to outperform other Latin American currencies.

During the most recent trading session, the peso closed with a 0.14% appreciation, trading around 17.06 pesos per dollar. The market’s focus is currently on significant economic data, particularly regarding inflation, that is set to be published in the upcoming week, mainly in the United States.

The dollar’s recent weakness can be attributed to accommodative comments from two Federal Reserve officials, implying that further interest rate hikes may not be necessary. Additionally, the market has absorbed the impact of Fitch Ratings’ decision to lower the credit rating of the United States, which initially caused increased risk aversion and a stronger dollar.

As the Mexican peso continues to surprise with its strength, investors and analysts eagerly anticipate economic data releases and closely monitor global and domestic factors to assess the peso’s future performance.

