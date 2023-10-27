Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a corporation established in 2015, serving as the parent company for several renowned technology firms, including Google, Nest, Fitbit, and numerous others. It stands as one of the world’s largest technology enterprises, deriving its success from the amalgamation and advancement of various innovative companies.

Google Inc. was founded by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 2005 and swiftly rose to become one of the most successful corporations globally. However, in 2015, Google decided to change its structure to efficiently manage its numerous subsidiaries. So, Alphabet Corporation was formed to act as the overarching parent company for Google and an array of other ventures. Google is the most well-known company within Alphabet and is a leader in the field of search engines and online advertising.

Alphabet continually expands its reach and invests in emerging technologies and business domains. For example, the company is focusing on medical research and technology to enhance people’s well-being and quality of life. In addition, Alphabet actively develops new products and services to bolster its market presence and fortify its technological leadership. Regarding its market influence, the company’s stock is consistently featured among top stock gainers.

Over the past year, Alphabet’s quarterly revenue growth has generally been in the single digits. However, the latest quarterly results deviate from this trend, with an 11% upturn in revenue to reach $76.69 billion. In contrast, the revenue dynamics in the cloud computing sector fell short of market expectations.

YouTube, another subsidiary, exceeded investor expectations with its advertising revenue, climbing to $7.95 billion, a 12.5% increase. In the realm of Google Cloud, revenue rose by 22.5% to $8.4 billion, but did not meet market expectations. Nevertheless, the cloud business transformed from an operating loss of $440 million a year earlier to a profit of $266 million. Revenue growth in the cloud sector spanned various industries, products, and geographic regions, but Google noted that customers were striving to optimize their expenses in this domain. Advertising within the Google search engine brought in $59.7 billion, marking a 9.5% increase from the previous year. The conglomerate’s net profit surged by 41.5% to $19.7 billion, while operating profit grew by 24.5% to $21.3 billion, resulting in an increased operating profit margin from 25% to 28%.

Despite the success of YouTube Shorts, a video hosting service competing with TikTok, which now garners an average of 70 billion daily views (up from 50 billion earlier in the year), the overall decline in the popularity of YouTube necessitates adjustments and poses a significant risk. It’s worth recalling that in January, Google announced a workforce reduction of about 6%, equivalent to 12,000 employees. Other Alphabet divisions, including Waymo, also had to lay off their staff. Since the start of the year, the company’s shares have increased in value by 47%.

However, the third-quarter results unveiled an increase in infrastructure spending on AI systems, and the growth in the cloud technology segment proved to be modest. Notably, the client base started shifting towards third-party cloud service providers, which is viewed unfavorably. A growing number of major investors are keen to learn how Alphabet’s management intends to monetize AI-related projects. This cloud segment’s underwhelming performance has recently led to a decline in Alphabet’s stock price.

From a technical perspective, the situation is relatively stable. The price saw a deviation from the $140 surge following the latest earnings, but it hovers close to strong support level at $120. Given the historical trend that the company has occupied for more than a year, it is anticipated that investment capital flows will increase, potentially allowing the price to return to historical levels.

