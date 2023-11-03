Analyzing the Impact of the Federal Reserve Decision on Gold: Market Consolidation in a Narrow Range

Gold prices see slight increase amid market consolidation

On Thursday, spot gold experienced a slight upward trend, closing at $1,985.50 per ounce. The overall trend for gold has been characterized by minor fluctuations following a sharp rise.

During the trading days before and after the Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting, gold prices have continued to consolidate within a narrow range. The market is currently assessing the impact of the Fed’s decision at the October meeting on gold’s future trajectory. While the decision to keep interest rates unchanged was the second of its kind this year, policymakers remain uncertain about whether financial conditions have tightened enough to control inflation. Additionally, there is speculation on whether further restrictions will be necessary if the economy continues to outperform expectations. However, investors are increasingly convinced that U.S. interest rates have reached their peak. The federal funds rate futures market suggests that there is less than a 20% chance of a rate hike in December, with some even betting on a rate cut next year. This potentially alleviates the burden on gold, as interest rates have been a significant factor impacting its performance.

However, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell admitted in October that the central bank still has a long way to go before reaching its 2% inflation target. Previously, he hinted that the target interest rate would be maintained above 5% until at least the end of the year. If high U.S. dollar interest rates persist or even increase, it could hamper gold’s performance, as it does not generate negative interest returns. Gold investors are currently deliberating on the relative influence of these two opposing factors.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart of spot gold indicates that it has entered a somewhat volatile consolidation trend since a significant rise last Friday. The MACD indicator’s two lines have started to turn downward, signaling a potential continuation of the market decline. However, as the 5-day moving average has not yet turned downward to exert pressure, the situation remains unclear. Analysis of the 4-hour chart reveals that gold prices have mainly maintained a narrow consolidation range, with signs of a short-term rebound. Nevertheless, the double lines of the MACD indicator have not provided a golden cross signal, indicating that the market has not yet moved decisively from the consolidation trend. Investors should be cautious about the potential impact of the release of non-agricultural data by the United States later today. Initial support for gold is concentrated around $1,970, while initial resistance is located around $1,990.

Wang Gang, an analyst from the Bank of China Guangdong Branch, provided his insight on the matter, emphasizing that his views are personal and do not represent those of his institution.

