From right to left, the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini, the undersecretary of the Prime Minister Alfredo Mantovano and the director of Dis Elisabetta Belloni

Intelligence report in 2022

The anarcho-insurrectionist threat is the “most concrete and vital one, characterized by militant components determined to promote, through highly instigatory propaganda, planning of struggle centered on the typical “destructive direct action”. This is what we read in the Annual Report of the ‘Intelligence highlighting 31 attacks attributable to this area in 2022.

Ukraine: intelligence report 2022, there is “attrition of the arms control regime” – The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in an “attrition of the arms control regime”. This is what we read in the annual intelligence report “On information security policy” presented today. This instrument, indicated as “complementary to NATO’s pillars of deterrence and defense, according to the document “had steadied the balance between Moscow and Washington in recent decades”. Moreover, the report reads, there is also a “return to blackmail by ‘nuclear weapon, caused by Russia’s inability to assert its military primacy and the weakening of its conventional military capabilities’.

Intelligence section, presentation of the Report on information security policy

The public presentation of the “Annual report on information security policy”, edited by the Intelligence Department and relating to the year 2022, was held at Palazzo Dante, seat of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

The presentation was attended by the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Alfredo Mantovano, the President of COPASIR Lorenzo Guerini, the Director General of the Department of Security Information (DIS), Elisabetta Belloni, the Director of the External Information and Security Agency (AISE) Giovanni Caravelli and the Director of the Information and Internal Security Agency (AISI) Mario Parente.

