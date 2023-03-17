Anastasio: “I preferred to admit and not say that they hacked me”

keep doing discuss the case of Claudius Anastasioil manager from the public administration chosen by the premier Melons forced to resign for the summons in a mail to the advisers of the speech of Mussolini on the claim of the Matteotti murder. Speaking now is the interested party and reveals some details of that delicate matter. “I could justify mesay you have been hacked as other politicians have done before me (that’s not true, I protect my e-mail accounts as I wanted to protect the connections of all citizens). (…) Instead – Anastasio says and the Republic reports it – I have subject mine responsibility and I am instantly discharged». Claudio Anastasio, the president of the public company 3-I who left his post after the incredible email, entrusts a message wrote his very own version of events.

acknowledges «grave mistakeunjustifiable», he asks «Excuse me to the Italians and the government for having been the author of such a confidential communication, albeit in a sense provocativeper stimulate a better reflection on one INPS tender worth 1 billion of Euro”. And then minimize with another reference to Mussolinithis time indirectly, when he speaks of “slip of historical and political context, thinking that the “provocation” and citation of both one and the others was not a harbinger of being so hanging upside down on social media why trend and like“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

