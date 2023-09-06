Anaylstin: I buy stocks again on these two signals

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

According to Fairlead Strategies’ Katie Stockton, investors shouldn’t buy stocks until two signals appear.

Stockton is watching the S&P 500’s 4600 level and the momentum-based stochastic indicator.

“Medium-term momentum remains on the downside,” Stockton said.

Investors should wait until two technical signals appear before buying stocks, Fairlead Strategies technical analyst Katie Stockton said in a note on Monday.

Stockton said the stock market is in an ongoing consolidation phase after the choppy month of August. “DeMARK indicators point to multi-day consolidation and medium-term momentum remains on the downside,” Stockton said.

S&P 500 must rise

For Stockton to change its mind and gain more exposure to stocks, the S&P 500 must clear its 4600-point resistance, which is about 2 percent higher than today’s index level of 4505. Also, Stockton wants to see the momentum-based stochastic indicator turn higher on a weekly basis.

Stochastic helps technical analysts spot overbought and oversold conditions in the stock market. The indicator peaked in July and has been trending downwards since early August.

However, if both of Stockton’s conditions are met, there is ample reason to turn higher.

“Both of these would indicate that momentum has strengthened enough to dictate a bullish bias in the near-term,” Stockton said.

If both of Stockton’s criteria for buying stocks are missed, she will keep an eye on technical support at around 4325 points, which would imply a potential downside of around 4 percent from current levels. Should further deterioration in stock prices push the S&P 500 below this support level, Stockton will eye the next support level at around 4195 points, which represents a potential downside of 7%.