Anchor the goal of struggle, carry out the major mission, and contribute to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization in Shanxi

From April 24th to 26th, Jin Xiangjun, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee and governor, went to Jincheng and Changzhi to implement the deployment requirements of the central and provincial party committees on carrying out theme education and Daxing investigation and research, and investigated safety production, energy revolution, and private economic development. , new urbanization construction, ecological governance and other work. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee on consolidating the economic operation situation in the first quarter and doing a good job in the economic work in the second quarter, anchoring the “two basic Realize the goal of “struggle”, resolutely shoulder the major mission, better coordinate development and security, and contribute to the promotion of Chinese-style modernization in Shanxi. Vice Governor Tang Zhiping attended.

Carrying out the pilot project of comprehensive reform of the energy revolution is a major mission entrusted to Shanxi by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and it is also a key topic of research on the leadership of the Jinxiang Army in thematic education. On the 24th, he came to the processing center of the coalbed methane branch of PetroChina Huabei Oilfield, the Panzhuang Gas Pumping Station and the Dispatching Command Center of Sihe Coal Mine of Jinneng Holdings Equipment Manufacturing Group, to inspect the safe operation of the facilities, and to hear about the exploration and development of coalbed methane resources. Introduction to Mine Gas Control, etc. Jin Xiangjun pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the new energy security strategy of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “four revolutions and one cooperation”, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for energy supply, focus on the goals and tasks of building unconventional natural gas bases, fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, and accelerate the growth of coalbed methane. Reserve and increase production, and improve the ability to guarantee clean energy. It is necessary to implement the deployment of the provincial party committee, carry out special rectifications such as fire safety and coal mine gas with a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, and improve the intrinsic safety level of various industries. In Lu’an Chemical Group, Jin Xiangjun inspected the demonstration project of clean utilization of high-sulfur coal, oil, electricity and heat, and pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the “five integrations” integrated development direction, continue to benchmark and tap potential, deepen reform and innovation, and promote project quality and increase. efficiency and make greater contributions to the transformation of resource-based economy in our province. Last year, Changzhi City was selected as one of the first batch of climate investment and financing pilot projects in the country. Jin Xiangjun pointed out that it is necessary to seize the opportunity and try first, strengthen the docking of project cultivation and carbon financial product development, give play to the pilot’s role in leading and forcing “carbon reduction”, and provide support for promoting the energy revolution and realizing the “double carbon” goal.

In promoting the high-quality development of our province, private entrepreneurs are actively participating in the revitalization of the manufacturing industry and laying out a new track for the industry. Jin Xiangjun inspected Jincheng Iron and Steel Holding Group’s cold-rolled sheet production, successful investment in the group’s automobile manufacturing and navigation industries, high-tech Huaye Electronics Group’s LED display manufacturing, Lubao Group’s new materials and other projects. He said that high-quality development has put forward higher requirements for the private economy. It is hoped that private enterprises and private entrepreneurs will seize the opportunity, take green and low-carbon as the direction, strengthen scientific and technological innovation, and accelerate transformation and development. Departments at all levels must always adhere to the “two unwavering” and “three unchanged”, further implement policies, optimize the environment, and actively serve, so that they can let go of their hands and feet, travel lightly, and concentrate on development. In the Jincheng Economic and Technological Development Zone, Jin Xiangjun walked into Yingtel Electronic Technology Company to inspect the electronic manufacturing service and charging pile manufacturing projects; Development Zone, learn about the implementation of the full-chain capacitor industrial park project of Kaisong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and the LED chip production and industrialization results of Zhongke Lu’an Deep Ultraviolet Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. Jin Xiangjun listened to the introduction of the development zones to undertake the transfer of industries in the east, and emphasized that it is necessary to continue to create a “three nos” and “three possibles” business environment, ensure all-round elements, attract more businessmen to invest in Shanxi, and attract investment at a high level Investment promotion promotes high-quality development.

Promoting the urbanization construction with the county seat as an important carrier is a major deployment made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Jin Xiangjun came to Xiangyuan County, inspected the construction of the county along the way, and walked into the urban design hall to listen to the planning introduction. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the guidance of planning, coordinate production, life, ecology, and safety needs of the county, improve urban functions, and build a modern county with characteristics, vitality, and livability and business. In Beidi Village, Guhan Town, Jin Xiangjun visited and saw that residents Yang Yuanhong and his family lived happily. He said happily that to promote new urbanization is to adhere to people-centered, steadily expand county jobs, strengthen public service supply, and continue to improve the quality of life for the masses. quality of life.

In Luzhou District, Changzhi City, the Jinxiang Army listened to the report on the ecological protection and restoration of the “five lakes” including Zhangze Lake, and inspected the Binhu Ecological Demonstration Area. He pointed out that it is necessary to practice Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, promote the integrated protection and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, provide more high-quality ecological products, and expand tourism, health care and leisure and other business formats. In Yangcheng County, Huangcheng Xiangfu, Jin Xiangjun emphasized that it is necessary to carefully build high-level scenic spot product and service brands, improve the mechanism of linking interests, and continue to play the role of tourism in promoting business and enriching people.

During the investigation, the Jinxiang Army came to the former site of the First Branch of the Anti-Japanese University in Tunliu District, reviewing the history of the revolution, and demanded that the protection and utilization of revolutionary cultural relics be strengthened, the revolutionary spirit be carried forward, the red blood be continued, and the spiritual power of the cadres and masses to build Chinese-style modernization be inspired. (Reporter Zhang Jufeng)