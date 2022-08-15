The stamping and welding workshop of Yangzhou Jianghuai Light Vehicle Co., Ltd. is busy.Photo by Li Binbin and Meng Delong

Looking back is not easy. In the first half of the year, the city attacked key points, fought tough battles, and sought breakthroughs, and launched the “nine major battles” in an all-round way, maintaining the overall stability of epidemic prevention and control and the stable and positive development momentum of the economy and society: the city’s regional GDP increased by 2.7%, and the overall The per capita disposable income of residents increased by 5.4%, and the completion progress of main indicators was higher than that of the whole province and better than that of the whole country; all major industrial projects in the provinces were started, the annual investment completion rate was 52.3%, and the city’s fixed asset investment increased by 11%, ranking first in the province. 1 person……

Development requires more responsibility. In the face of the severe and complex macro situation and the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the work conference of the provincial party committee held a few days ago issued a mobilization order to the whole province: keep an eye on the goals and tasks of the whole year, dare to do good, work hard, and resolutely take on the role of “brave leadership”. “the great responsibility. The horn sounded, and Yangzhou accelerated. Intensive research and promotion again and again, and major activities to complement each other’s strengths, Yangzhou Dadi has pressed the “accelerator button” to start from project construction to industrial investment, from corporate financing to innovation empowerment. “Sprint run”.

Speeding up counties (cities, districts) to advance one by one, accurate investigations in various industries, city leaders in command, Yangzhou’s industrial development is accelerating

On August 2, went to Jiangdu to investigate the automobile and parts industry;

On August 5th, went to the Economic and Technological Development Zone to investigate the construction of major manufacturing projects;

On August 8, went to Yizheng to investigate the new chemical material industry;

On August 9, went to Hanjiang to investigate the construction of major manufacturing projects;

On August 10, the leading group meeting of “Second Entrepreneurship” in the city’s development parks was held;

On August 11, went to Baosheng, Jiangyang Cable and other enterprises to investigate the new power equipment industry, and went to Xindayang Shipbuilding and other enterprises to investigate the marine engineering equipment and high-tech ship industry;

……

The high temperature and summer heat cannot stop the city’s desire to accelerate its development. Since August, focusing on the construction of major projects and the development of the “323+1” advanced manufacturing cluster, the leaders of the four teams of the city have intensively visited the counties (cities, districts) to investigate and supervise the progress of the projects. , Solve business problems, and take the pulse of industrial development.

“We started construction immediately after receiving the construction permit on May 18, and the No. 1 factory building has been capped.” At the site of the high-end transmission equipment industrialization project of Huajian Tianheng (Yangzhou) Transmission Co., Ltd., the construction schedule was posted on the most conspicuous Location, the project leader introduced that Huajian Tianheng will build the main production base of Huajian Tianheng wind power gear transmission equipment in Yangzhou.

The speed of the project is accelerated, and the enterprise seeks development. At Jiangyang Cable, the person in charge gave a detailed introduction on the impact of the external environment such as the epidemic on the company and the countermeasures. “Government and enterprises are of the same mind, and we have confidence.” The person in charge said that in recent years, governments at all levels in Yangzhou have attached great importance to communicating with enterprises, providing practical solutions and solving problems, which not only strengthens enterprises’ determination to deal with current difficulties, but also adds to the future. foundation for development.

Behind the intensive research is the development situation of Yangzhou. Looking at the projects, in the first half of the year, all the major industrial projects in the provinces started construction, and the annual investment completion rate was 52.3%; looking at the industry, in the first half of the year, the city’s “323+1” advanced manufacturing cluster enterprises listed the total invoiced sales of 227.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.6% %, maintained a good momentum of development.

“Anchoring the whole year, bravely shouldering heavy burdens, we must use all our firepower to race against time.” Hu Chunfeng, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, said that next, Yangzhou will focus on “high quality” and promote the accelerated construction of major projects; based on “full cycle”, Implement closed-loop management of major projects; establish a special class for major project services based on “specialization”. While promoting the acceleration of project construction, we will base ourselves on the future, study and judge development, and further enhance the development of Yangzhou’s industries, especially advanced manufacturing.

Bringing together dozens of leading institutions and more than 300 big capitalists, Yangzhou is making every effort to create a new economic ecology of capital-enabled industries

From August 2nd to 4th, by the Slender West Lake, the 16th China Fund Partners Summit and the 2022 Yangzhou Equity Investment Summit attracted the attention of the industry. Dozens of leading institutions have gathered, and more than 300 major capitalists have come to Yangzhou to introduce financial resources and gather venture capital forces, which will effectively promote more technology-based, innovative and high-growth enterprises in Yangzhou to become bigger and stronger.

It’s time for the summit. In recent years, Yangzhou has followed the general trend of industrial development, stepped on the tide of the capital market, and insisted on promoting the listing of enterprises as an important part and key measure of high-quality development. Especially at this summit, under the background of the intertwined and superimposed various uncertain factors, top LPs (limited partners) and high-quality GPs (general partners) from all over the world gathered in Yangzhou, which further strengthened the confidence in the city’s development, and made the city more confident. Yangzhou enterprises bring valuable resources and opportunities.

The summit was fruitful. During the conference, elites and institutional leaders from the domestic venture capital industry discussed the foreseeable development of Dao Capital in the form of forums, forums, and roundtables, and offered suggestions for the high-quality economic development of Yangzhou; CICC Capital, Dachen Caizhi, Oriental Fortune Eight leading investment institutions and Yangzhou “won the knot” and signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Yangzhou’s real economy and capital market have the strongest “promoter”; Miner Precision Technology WLO wafer lens project, Yilike Mu New Material Project, Tianhe Pharmaceutical Equity Investment Project, etc., successfully attracted fund investment, laying a solid foundation for the future development of the company.

The summit boosted confidence. The summit issued the “Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Equity Investment in Yangzhou” and announced the establishment of three “Ten Billion Funds of Funds”. Based on future development, 17 specific incentives and support opinions have been formulated from five aspects: increasing policy support, strengthening government investment guidance, and promoting equity investment agglomeration. Yangzhou Green Industry Development, Yangzhou Science and Technology Innovation, and Yangzhou Urban Renewal are the three “Ten Billion Funds of Funds”, focusing on key areas such as strategic emerging industries and “323+1” advanced manufacturing clusters, marking that Yangzhou government investment funds have entered a new stage. stage of development.

……

“The convening of the summit shows that the municipal party committee and the municipal government attach great importance to the development of industries and enterprises.” Yang Rong, director of the Municipal Finance Bureau, said that under the circumstances of financial constraints, the concentration of resources to set up three “tens of billions of funds of funds” will be beneficial to the development of Yangzhou’s industry. It will have a far-reaching impact on making the company bigger and stronger. She introduced that the “Ten Billion Fund of Funds” will focus on the major decisions and deployments of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, adopt the “parent-child fund” and direct investment model, cover the economy of counties and districts, cover the development parks above the provincial level, and cover the “323+1” advanced Manufacturing cluster.

empowerment

Take the pulse of future development, promote key advantageous industrial chains to supplement and strengthen chains

The automobile and parts industry is one of the three billion-dollar industries in Yangzhou’s “323+1” advanced manufacturing cluster. After years of development, it has formed an industry that integrates complete vehicles, parts and components, production and R&D. Ecological chain. Last year, Yangzhou’s vehicle production reached 200,000 units, ranking second in the province. In June this year, the invoiced sales of 4 vehicle companies achieved 1.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.5% and a month-on-month increase of 142%.

Looking forward to the future, how can the automobile and parts industry further expand and strengthen, and promote the industry chain to strengthen the chain and expand the chain? On the 11th, the 15th International Automotive Lightweight Conference and Exhibition opened in Yangzhou. Many top domestic and foreign experts and dozens of vehicle and parts companies gathered in Yangzhou to “speed up and run” the automotive industry. road.

“For us, the conference is a good display stage.” In response to the development needs of Yangzhou’s auto and parts industry, the conference set up a “Yangzhou Exhibition Area”, with a total of 40 Yangzhou auto and parts companies participating. A person in charge of a Yangzhou company said that under the epidemic, the communication between the company and the domestic and international markets has been affected to a certain extent. It is understood that at this conference, Dongfeng Motor, Beijing Automobile, Geely Automobile, Great Wall Motor, Jianghuai Automobile, Yutong Automobile, Foton Motor, Shaanxi Automobile Group, Baosteel Group, Benxi Iron and Steel Group, Dongfeng Industry and other automobiles and parts, machinery and equipment Business participation.

The corporate stage is also an industrial opportunity. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Association for Science and Technology said that at present, Yangzhou is focusing on the construction of a famous industrial science and technology city, making every effort to promote key advantageous industrial chains to supplement and strengthen chains, and accelerate the creation of industrial highlands, innovation highlands, and talent highlands. The conference not only injects new vitality into the development of urban automobile and parts industry, but also takes this opportunity to strive for more high-quality projects to settle in Yangzhou, transform technological achievements in Yangzhou, and gather scientific and technological talents in Yangzhou to promote the further development of Yangzhou’s automobile and parts industry. Bigger and stronger.

Empower development with technological innovation. In recent years, through in-depth practice of new development concepts, Yangzhou has vigorously implemented the innovation-driven development strategy, anchored the “main waterway” of the famous industrial science and technology city, built the “ballast stone” of advanced manufacturing, and continuously accelerated the pace of innovation and transformation and kinetic energy transformation. Step on a series of solid “footprints”:

Look at industrial science and technology innovation. Focusing on the “533 Industrial Science and Technology Innovation Plan”, it has successively introduced major scientific research institutes such as Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute Yangzhou Collaborative Innovation Research Institute, AVIC Airborne System General Technology Engineering Center, China Automobile Research Institute Yangzhou Automobile Engineering Research Institute, and National Automobile Lightweight Technology Research Institute. Create projects to boost the upgrading of the industry. In the first half of this year, the city’s industrial added value increased by 6.2%, ranking fourth in the province; industrial investment increased by 29.1%, ranking second in the province; industrial enterprises’ R&D investment and technology contract transaction volume both increased by nearly 40%.

Look at the science and technology industry. By accelerating the construction of an enterprise “innovation matrix” based on small and medium-sized technology enterprises, high-tech enterprises as the backbone, unicorn and gazelle enterprises as the leading, and listed technology enterprises as the benchmark, the city has nearly 1,600 high-tech enterprises. There are nearly 2,500 home and technology-based SMEs. In the 2021 National Innovative Cities List, Yangzhou ranked 27th, up 7 places from the previous year.

Innovation is the primary driving force for development and the core competitiveness of high-quality development. The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau said that Yangzhou will continue to adhere to the two-way development of industrial science and technology innovation and the science and technology industry, so that the construction of a famous industrial science and technology city will continuously release new vitality.