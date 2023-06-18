Ancillary costs are rising almost everywhere – except in one city

The evaluation is exclusively available to the news portal “T-Online”. Accordingly, the ancillary housing costs rose the most in Munich. A total of 122 euros more will be due there for a model household than in 2022. Prices have also increased in most state capitals. The only exceptions are Erfurt (decrease of 24 euros) and Dresden (no change).

Basically, the differences in the state capitals are large: In the western part of Berlin, citizens paid the highest fees in 2023 at just under 2301 euros, in Thuringia Erfurt the lowest at 1523 euros – followed by Schwerin and Mainz. On average, the ancillary housing costs in the German state capitals were 1880 euros a year.

Compared to 2016, ancillary costs are rising the most in Hanover

A similar trend can be seen in the overall development since 2016: While the residents of Erfurt pay an average of 30 euros less for ancillary housing costs, the costs in the other state capitals have risen noticeably. The city of Hanover is the leader here: In 2023, the residents of the city will have to pay 357 euros more than in 2016. Saarbrücken comes second with EUR 233, followed by Munich with almost EUR 228 more ancillary costs than in 2016.

The BdSt takes a critical view of the cost increase in ancillary housing costs. “The state is a major driver of housing costs – people must not be further burdened,” says BdSt President Reiner Holznagel the news portal t-online.

Property tax and broadcasting fees also play a role

For its calculation, the BdSt collected the ancillary housing costs in all 16 state capitals for the years 2016 to 2023. This was based on the fees for a model household of three people living in a 120 square meter single-family house with a 300 square meter plot on the outskirts of the city. Specifically, the association took into account the water charges, the waste, waste water and rainwater charges, the property tax and the broadcasting fee.