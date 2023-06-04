Ancona, 60, found dead at home. The cohabitant stopped

10
Found and seized what is presumably the murder weapon, a blunt instrument. The autopsy will establish the actual causes of death.
A 60-year-old man was found dead in his home in via Castelli a Fabriano, Ancona. The man had a head injury. The carabinieri arrested his partner.
