Ancona, 60, found dead at home. The cohabitant stopped

Ancona, 60, found dead at home. The cohabitant stopped

The autopsy will establish the actual causes of death

A 60-year-old man was found dead in his home in via Castelli a Fabriano, Ancona. The man had a head injury. The carabinieri arrested his partner.

Found and seized what is presumably the murder weapon, a blunt instrument. The autopsy will establish the actual causes of death.

