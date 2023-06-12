And now the Berlusconi dynasty awaits the succession

The value of Berlusconi’s inheritance is estimated at 6.5 billion

A quasi-wife (Marta Fascina) five children and 16 grandchildren. The Berlusconi dynasty – Silvio is also little Olivia’s great-grandfather – counts large numbers such as the legacy that the Cav has been able to build in sixty years as a skilled businessman with interests in construction, media and football. The eldest of the granddaughters is Lucrezia, 31, (mother of Olivia) daughter of Pier Silvio and sister of Lorenzo Mattia and Sofia Valentina had by the presenter Silvia Toffanin.

Then there are Marina’s children (Gabriele and Silvio), Barbara’s five children: Edoardo, Alessandro, Francesco, Leone and Ettore Quinto. Three instead the heirs from Eleonora (Riccardo, Flora and Artemisia), while the last grandchildren are Luigi’s children (Emanuele Silvio and Tommaso Fabio born in October 2022).

It is Marina and Pier Silvio, both born of his first wife Carla Dall’Oglio, who take care of the family affairs most. An alleged imbalance that had made his second wife, Veronica Lario, turn up their noses. According to the Forbes billionaires 2023 ranking, Silvio Berlusconi is considered the third richest man in Italy with assets amounting to 6.5 billion euros.

The heart of the empire is Mfe

The industrial heart of the group is represented by Mfe. This is the holding company based in the Netherlands in which the assets of Mediaset in Italy and those of Spain and 29.7% of the German Prosiebensat 1 merged.

Mfe is controlled by Fininvest for 48.2%, with the French Vivendi as second shareholder with 23.35%. Fininvest is in turn wholly owned by the Berlusconi family, but with a complex ownership structure: seven holdings share it, four of which are directly attributable to Silvio Berlusconi.

The former prime minister controls 61% of the Fininvest holding

At the moment, the Knight controls 61% of the Fininvest holding which operates in the television sector with Mediaset and in publishing with Mondadori. The rest of the shares are divided between the children: Marina has 8% of the shares, is chairman of the holding and head of Mondadori while Pier Silvio holds 8% and is the man who leads Mediaset.

The three children Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi together own 21% of the company. Luigi and Barbara have no operational duties, but they have the role of shareholders of Fininvest and sit on the board of directors. In the past, Barbara was on the AC Milan board, an experience that ended in 2017 with the sale of the Rossoneri club.

Berlusconi is now owner of the Monza team. It is 28 September 2018 when the Fininvest group finalizes the purchase of 100% of the red and white club. A project with his brother Paolo Berlusconi as president and the loyal Adriano Galliani as managing director who continues and still runs on the Serie A fields.

In the latest tax return made known, the former premier declares to the tax authorities a taxable amount of over 50 million euros: the figure, communicated in 2021, concerns the income of the previous year. Together with the taxable total, Silvio Berlusconi’s assets also consist of owned assets, such as villas, houses, cars and boats. Among the most famous residences is Villa San Martino in Arcore, the Roman residence of Palazzo Grazioli, the summer villas in Sardinia and Lampedusa, as well as properties abroad.