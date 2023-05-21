Home » Andre: Bidding for Aksu Hengtong Juice Factory Assets to Optimize Industrial Layout
Andre: Bidding for Aksu Hengtong Juice Factory Assets to Optimize Industrial Layout

Securities Times e company news, Andre (605198) announced on the evening of May 21 that Aksu Andre Juice Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, bid 59.9064 million yuan for the agricultural and sideline products of Aksu Hengtong Juice Co., Ltd. in Wensu County, Xinjiang. Land use rights, buildings, machinery and equipment and attachments of processing parks. Aksu is the most important apple producing area in Xinjiang, and it is convenient to export to Russia, Turkey and other countries and regions. The company’s participation in the auction is mainly to consolidate the development of the main business, increase the production and sales of concentrated juice, and optimize the industrial layout. After winning the bidding assets, the company’s industrial layout increased from 8 factories in 6 provinces to 9 factories in 7 provinces, namely Shandong, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Liaoning, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Xinjiang.

