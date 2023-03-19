Home Business Andrea Giambruno is back on TV. Here’s what Giorgia Meloni’s partner will lead
Business

Andrea Giambruno is back on TV. Here’s what Giorgia Meloni’s partner will lead

by admin
Andrea Giambruno is back on TV. Here’s what Giorgia Meloni’s partner will lead

Rete4, Andrea Giambruno hosting a political talk show. The new adventure of Giorgia Meloni’s partner

Andrew Giambruno towards running a new program. The companion of the premier Giorgia Meloniaccording to rumors, he would be close to helming a new political talk show that will air on Rete4. Former editor of the press review of TgCom24 and author of TV programs. As revealed by the weekly Todaythe talk should be edited by Syria Magrico-director of Videonews and wife of John Totigovernor of Liguria.

After the decision to “move” behind the scenes, following the appointment of the compañera as prime minister, Andrea Giambruno had definitively left the management of Open study e you TgCom24. But not going on video had been a choice that lasted only a few months: last January he reappeared at Diary of the day, the Tg4 column, for a special dedicated to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. And to those who had criticized him, he had replied: “I had left the running of Studio Aperto while the government took office and I could have been subject to criticism, but I’m a journalist, I know how to do this, to tell. Sooner or later, I had to go back. So much , even if I opened a bar, they would say that I do it because Giorgia’s partner. What should I do? Stay at home and ask for the basic income?”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Blackout effect on China's GDP: + 4.9% in the third quarter, less than expected. Energy crisis impact is being felt

You may also like

This house without electricity and water costs almost...

Markets, the key appointments of the week

Crisis at Credit Suisse – Fateful day for...

Accountant simulations: tax authorities, here’s what changes for...

Traffic light clears hurdles for homeowners

Bank crisis, what to expect according to the...

Above this salary, most Germans are happy

M5s, Bianchi loses and returns to Rai. Mr...

Credit Suisse crisis – fateful day for CS:...

Atlantia changes its name and becomes Mundys. Blackstone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy