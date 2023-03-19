Rete4, Andrea Giambruno hosting a political talk show. The new adventure of Giorgia Meloni’s partner

Andrew Giambruno towards running a new program. The companion of the premier Giorgia Meloniaccording to rumors, he would be close to helming a new political talk show that will air on Rete4. Former editor of the press review of TgCom24 and author of TV programs. As revealed by the weekly Todaythe talk should be edited by Syria Magrico-director of Videonews and wife of John Totigovernor of Liguria.

After the decision to “move” behind the scenes, following the appointment of the compañera as prime minister, Andrea Giambruno had definitively left the management of Open study e you TgCom24. But not going on video had been a choice that lasted only a few months: last January he reappeared at Diary of the day, the Tg4 column, for a special dedicated to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. And to those who had criticized him, he had replied: “I had left the running of Studio Aperto while the government took office and I could have been subject to criticism, but I’m a journalist, I know how to do this, to tell. Sooner or later, I had to go back. So much , even if I opened a bar, they would say that I do it because Giorgia’s partner. What should I do? Stay at home and ask for the basic income?”.

