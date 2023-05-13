Home » Andrea Iervolino, from cinema to football: his shares in the Miami FC club
It was already known that football was an industry. Less suspect, however, was the attachment of the Italians to a detail of Miami FC, squad Of soccer who plays in the USL, a US minor league and who dreams of joining the MLS to play the derby against Inter from Miami, the club of which David Beckham is co-owner.

The majority shareholder is the media and entertainment entrepreneur Riccardo Silva which also gave its name to the 20,000-seat stadium where the team plays its home games. But now it’s time for Andrea Iervolino, also an entrepreneur as well as a film producer: he has acquired a stake in Miami FCwith a “strategic” investment that also confirms the valuation of Miami FC at 56 million dollars.

Before him, names of the caliber of Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Nesta, who was the coach, acquired shares in the club. “I would like to thank the president for giving me the opportunity to become a stakeholder of his club – Iervolino’s words – and extend my congratulations for the successes of the club. I look forward to contributing to the success of the club” . “We are thrilled to welcome Andrea Iervolino as a strategic partner of Miami FC – is instead the comment of the president Riccardo Silva. His investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”

