Andrea Pirlo returns to coach in Italy: the choice of the Maestro is official

Andrea Pirlo new coach of Sampdoria (photo Lapresse)

Andrea Pirlo new coach of Sampdoria

Andrea Pirlo will be the new coach of Sampdoria. The former Juventus coach (with whom he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana) overtook Farioli in the photo finish, the Sampdoria club led by Andrea Raddrizzani chose the Maestro on the road which, the Ligurian club hopes, will bring the team back from Serie B to Serie A. A two-year contract is ready for Pirlo with an option for a third, as reported by Sky Sport.

Pirlo-Sampdoria: the Master in his third coaching experience after Juventus and Türkiye

The former Milan, Inter and Juventus midfielder (and world champion with the Italian national team at the 2006 World Cup in Germany) returns to Italy after his experience in Turkey on the Fatih Karagumruck bench, which he left shortly before the end of the championship. Roberto Baronio will also be on Andrea Pirlo’s staff.

Read also

Milan transfer market unleashed, not just Loftus-Cheek. The 3 strokes of Moncada

And then

Wanda Nara and the social clue about Icardi at Milan

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

