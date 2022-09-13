Listen to the audio version of the article

Andrea Riello, 60, president of Riello Sistemi, died this morning. Between 2005 and 2009 Riello was president of Confindustria Veneto. Born in Paderno del Grappa (a hamlet of Pieve del Grappa) in 1962, after graduating in Business Administration at the Ca ‘Foscari University, Riello had moved abroad for a few years where he specialized in International Management.

For some time he had been leading one of the family companies specializing in the machine tool sector, an activity that under the guidance of the entrepreneur has reached a turnover of 120 million euros with over 500 direct collaborators and various plants in Italy and abroad. . Since 2002, the industrialist also occupied a seat on the Confindustria national board of directors. A leading figure in the Venetian industry who has held other important positions including that of president of Federmacchine (2002-2004), the national federation of Confindustria which brings together the eleven trade associations of machinery manufacturers. From 2006 to March 2010 he was a director of Save SpA, a company listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, concessionaire for the management of the Venice airport.

He was also a member of the board of directors of some banks, such as Credito Bergamasco-Banco Popolare Group and Cassa di Risparmio del Veneto-Banca Intesa Group, of Unicredit, as well as president of the Campiello Foundation, the body underlying the literary prize. Riello was struck down by a heart attack in the Minerve plant in the Province of Verona.

“There are news that you would never want to hear and the disappearance of Andrea Riello is one of them.” Thus the president of Confindustria Veneto Enrico Carraro.

«We were bound – continues the president of Confindustria Veneto – a feeling of esteem and friendship and the fact that he passed away, so suddenly, leaves me totally dismayed and full of pain. I want to express my strongest and most sincere closeness to my family, to my father Pilade, to my mother Ileana and to all her loved ones, both on a personal level and as president of Confindustria Veneto and the Campiello Foundation, a reality that has always guided before me with great commitment and passion. The same passion that he put into his daily work and that has allowed his company to achieve extraordinary results. He is for me an unforgettable example of a man and entrepreneur. We will feel strongly and for a long time his lack of him, for how he has contributed with his heart, intelligence, humanity, vision to the economic and cultural growth of our country and of the entire Veneto entrepreneurial system ».

“The news of Andrea Riello’s sudden death strikes me and deeply pains me.”

Thus the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia.

«He was a man and an entrepreneur of great value and vision, capable of creating a leading company in his sector – recalls the president of the Veneto Region. – An enlightened and committed entrepreneur that I got to know and appreciate, especially when he took over the presidency of Confindustria Veneto. The unexpected disappearance of him leaves a void that is difficult to fill ».