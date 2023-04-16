Andreoli, the “Blair of the soul”, but the TSO is still needed

Vittorino Andreoli and the anti-psychiatry that doesn’t work

A few days ago the psychiatrist Vittorino Andreoli (82 years old) granted a very interesting interview to Corriere della Sera with Candida Morvillo to understand that (unfortunately) the so-called “anti-psychiatry” is alive and fighting with us. We report a question and its answer that is important to understand what we are talking about. You are also famous – the journalist asks – for never having tied up a sick person in 50 years of work: how did you do it? And why do her colleagues still bind them today?

«When I was thirty, in 1971, I became head physician of the Psychiatric Hospital of Marzana, in Verona, I told the doctors and nurses not to tie up the seriously ill anymore, but that if they had need, I would arrive in five minutes. I counted on knowing pharmacology well after my experiences at the Pharmacological Institute of Milan and in America. The next morning, the head nurse was waiting for me very agitated, she says: come, come, a sick person is breaking everything, it’s dangerous. I go up, I hear a terrible noise in a room: screams, objects smashed, bam bam. Outside, all the nurses and doctors on duty. I tell the head nurse: open the door. She stands still with the key in her hand. The older nurse tells me: prof, I know your father, please don’t do it. «I go in and see everything uprooted, the sink on the floor, broken. At that, I start breaking everything that wasn’t broken yet. I take the sink oe bam bam, slam it and slam it back on the floor. The patient calms down. He looks at me. I continue. I admit it: breaking gave me incredible satisfaction. Finally, I take the sick man by the arm, carry him to my office, tell him never to break anything again until I get there at eight in the morning and he did so. Afterwards, I had the restraints gathered and built a bonfire in the garden. I felt an almost physical pleasure. Since then, a sick person has never given me a shove.’

Andreoli, in the continuation of the interview, says that when he he began to practice in the asylum there were two schools: the Lombrosiana in which physiology dominated and precisely that of Basaglia, . He says he has brought a sort of “third way”, a bit as if he were a “Blair of the soul” but from what he still says he seems more like a Basagliano exponent. One of the most lasting damage that the left has brought to Italian society was in fact the so-called “Basaglia law”, i.e. law 180 of 1978, which provided for the closure of asylums. Franco Basaglia was a Venetian psychiatrist, working in Gorizia, founder of Democratic Psychiatry (the name is already an opprobrium and an ideological program). Unfortunately Basaglia polluted medicine with philosophy and specifically Sartrean existentialism of a communist kind. He polluted medical positivism with ambiguous and dangerous concepts in the psychiatric field looking for a human approach with the “fool” however generating a series of troubles of which we still see the effects every day.

