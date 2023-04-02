Brothers Tristan and Andrew Tate are taken home by their lawyer. DANIEL MIHAILESCU / Getty Images

Influencer Andrew Tate has been released from prison and placed under house arrest. His brother Tristan and their two Romanian partners were also conditionally released. They had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking since December. They denied doing anything wrong.

Controversial influencer and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate was released from a Romanian prison on Friday and placed under house arrest.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled that Tate, his brother Tristan and their two partners Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu can be placed under house arrest and released from custody, a Tate spokesperson confirmed to Insider. He added that the brothers were “thrilled” at the news.

Under the new conditions, Tate and his alleged accomplices now need a judge’s permission to leave their home, according to the BBC.

Tate brothers in custody since December

Tate, his brother and partners were detained for months after Romanian authorities opened investigations into the four for human trafficking. Tate was arrested in December 2022 and his sentence has been extended several times, until the end of March.

The Romanian public prosecutor’s office has not yet filed any charges. The four suspects deny any wrongdoing.

On March 14, Tate’s latest bail application was denied by a judge. BBC Sea the court justified the decision with the fact that there was a risk of absconding and the risk that witnesses could be manipulated.

In late February, Reuters reported that tapes had been leaked revealing that Tate Organized calls to right-wing Romanian politicians had. You should campaign for his release and discredit the accusers.

Tate denies allegations

“We are delighted that the Romanian judiciary has approved Andrew and Tristan Tate’s appeal last week against the decision to extend the departure date,” a Tates spokesman said in a statement to Insider. The two brothers are looking forward to being reunited with their families in Romania and would like to thank all the supporters who have stood by them during this time. “They will continue to fight to clear their name of these fabricated allegations; however, this is a big step in the right direction.”

read too Controversial influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and rape

Andrew Tate became famous as an influencer, especially through the short video platform Tiktok. There and on other platforms, he repeatedly polarized with extreme – including misogynistic – views. He has also made millions through his paid online program, Hustler University.

Famous for extreme opinions

Im August 2022 became tate of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Tiktok banned. This happened to him on Twitter back in 2017 because he had violated the terms of use. Tate has tweeted that women are responsible for sexual assault. Elon Musk allowed Tate to return to Twitter in January 2023, where he was shortly before his arrest quarreled with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Although young male social media users helped Tate become a social media star in 2022, his influence has waned somewhat since the ban and following his December 2022 incarceration, according to New York Magazine.

This text was translated from English by Kim Torster. You read the original here.