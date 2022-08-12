On August 11th, dermatology-level skin care group Andept invited industry experts and media to hold a salon with the theme of “dermatology-level, perfect beauty”, and discussed the development of dermatology-level skin care industry. With the future, Andrepro also shared the company’s practice and understanding of dermatological-grade skin care at this event.

Dermatological grade skin care products focus on solving skin problems

As dermatological-grade skin care products gradually enter the public eye, dermatological-grade has also become the focus of the cosmetics industry and users. However, for the wider public, “dermatology grade” is still a relatively unfamiliar term, and people’s cognition and understanding of this skin care segment are still in a relatively vague area. In this event, Anteprotai specially invited Prof. Song Ping, chief physician of the Department of Dermatology, Guang’anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, director of the International Cooperation Office, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and chief scientist of Anteputai Skin Ecology Research Institute, to share the professional perspective. Definitions and characteristics of “dermatological grade” below.

Prof. Song Ping, Chief Physician of the Department of Dermatology, Guang’anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, Director of the International Cooperation Department, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, and Chief Scientist of Andeptai Skin Ecology Research Institute

Song Ping said that dermatological-grade skin care products are scientific skin care solutions that start from skin science and focus on solving skin problems. In this process, dermatologists and enterprises conduct joint research, combine skin clinical experience with the commercial transformation capabilities of enterprises, integrate dermatology with more interdisciplinary science and technology, and transform research and development into more and more effective auxiliary problem skin treatments s solution. Its advantages are: First, it is more accurate. Starting from the problem mechanism and action mechanism, it can solve skin problems more targetedly; secondly, it is more efficient. Dermatological grade skin care products have simplified formulas, strict screening of raw materials, and obvious effects; third, they are safer. It is supported by strict verification to ensure that the product is hypoallergenic and hypoallergenic.

Andprotec actively practices dermatology-level R&D logic ST2UP

Qiu Wei, Deputy General Manager of Andoptech Group and Head of Andoptech R&D Center

Standardization and standardization are important cornerstones of industry development. At this event, Qiu Wei, deputy general manager of the Andoptech Group and head of the Andoptech R&D Center, shared the dermatological grade standards practiced by the company. “As a dermatological-grade skin care product group that is well versed in dermatology and dedicated to solving problem skin, we have been actively practicing the dermatological-grade R&D logic ST for many years.2UP—that is, combining interdisciplinary and interdisciplinary experts, starting from the exploration of the formation mechanism of problematic skin (Skin mechanism), screening the target ingredients for the target in the mechanism, and improving product efficacy through patented raw materials and formulation technology (Technology) , and finally launched a series of scientific verification (Underproved) of its efficacy. “

“Andre Protek will st2UP runs through the R&D and production process of each product, including key links such as product establishment, problem skin research, innovative raw material development, formulation technology development, efficacy verification, supply assurance and quality management. We hope to continue to bring dermatological-grade skin care solutions to users through professionalism, standards and norms. ” Qiu Wei said.

It is reported that based on the ST2With the practice of UP, Ande Protec has accumulated 12 authorized invention patents, has more than 100 stable formula systems, and more than 5,000 formula reserves; and has passed the intellectual property management system certification and ISO international quality management system certification, ranking among the “national high-tech” Technology Enterprise” ranks. In terms of verification, Andex has carried out clinical verification work with nearly 20 tertiary hospitals, and has accumulated more than 17 professional medical literature studies.

From Planar Potential Energy to Production-University-Research Organisms and Protec to Create Multi-Dimensional Integration Force

“R&D is established, but it is not feasible to fight alone.” Chen Yong, chairman of Ander Protec, said that no individual or organization can develop independently, and no technology, resource or product cannot be replaced. Therefore, in the past operations, Antopro has attached great importance to the building of multi-dimensional integration.

Chen Yong, Chairman of Andreputer

“Multi-dimensional integration is the most competitive core capability of Ande Protec—that is, to have sufficient insight into market needs, profound insights into professional fields, to be able to discover, identify, and select valuable needs and technologies, and to realize business The ability to transform, produce and market.” Chen Yong explained.

According to Chen Yong, the core of this ability is the Andeptai Skin Ecology Research Institute. The company’s insight, technical level and commercial capability advantages are combined with the interdisciplinary and cross-field external resources of the Andreprote Skin Ecology Research Institute to expand the potential energy of the plane into a three-dimensional, stable, The more malleable organisms for production, education and research are designed to explore problematic skin more deeply and more effectively promote the progress and development of the dermatological industry.

Looking forward to the future, Chen Yong pointed out that Andrews will continue to practice the “R&D + business” dual-driven strategy, three-dimensional R&D, digital intelligence and multi-brand strategy;2As a work guide, UP actively promotes multi-field and multi-disciplinary innovation cooperation between industry, academia, research and application; it is committed to protecting the skin health of the people, striving to become a world-class dermatological-grade skin care product group, and showing the strength of Chinese brands on the international stage.