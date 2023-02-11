Android 14 is here: improve battery life and fluency

Anyone who pays attention to the Android system probably knows that Google released the first developer preview of Android 14 today, giving some directions for improving the new system.Android 14 mainly has better support for battery life, fluency, and folding screens.

Google says Android 14 builds on Android 12L and 13,Android 14 mainly strengthens the support for devices with various screen sizes. Google emphasizes that the focus is on tablets and foldable devices.Helping developers create better apps for tablets and foldable devices.

In addition, Android 14 also enhances some background functions to improve and simplify the collaborative work of applications, focusing on improving battery life and system health, optimizing background application broadcasts and precise alarm permissions.

Android 14 also has many new features, such as the addition of font scaling, zooming up to 200%, such as privacy and security updates, including the way dynamic code loading works, mitigating the exploitation of malware and vulnerabilities in dynamically downloaded code, and more.

Editor’s comment:

At present, Google has only opened the first developer preview version, and it is not yet sure what optimizations Android 14 will have. And as you can see in the Google Android future update schedule, there are two developer previews.

Google has given enough time for developers to adapt and adjust, and the new Android 14 is expected to be officially released in late summer or early autumn.