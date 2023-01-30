Home Business Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: R&D cost exceeds 100 million
Business

Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: R&D cost exceeds 100 million

by admin
Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: R&D cost exceeds 100 million

OnePlus announced today,The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 will be equipped with a three-stage switch, which is the only one for Android.

On the OnePlus Ace distributed last year, the official cut off the three-stage switch. The return of this function has greatly met the expectations of users.

Liu Zuohu, the founder of OnePlus, once said,OnePlus may be the only brand that retains the three-stage button design in Android phones. From 5 years ago to now, we have paid a lot of costs such as airframe occupancy, billion-level cost, etc., but the extremely high praise shows its value.

Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: the research and development cost exceeds 100 million

It is understood that OnePlus 2 uses a three-stage switch for the first time.This design can directly switch between mute, vibration and ringing through physical keys, which is very convenient.

Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: the research and development cost exceeds 100 million

Liu Zuohu believes that the three-stage button is “difficult to return once it is used”, and it is difficult to go back once it is used.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a full-blooded version of the Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip, and its running score on AnTuTu directly soared to 1,149,494 points, which is currently the highest running score among Snapdragon 8+ mobile phones.

OnePlus Ace 2 will beFebruary 7th at 14:30 pmOfficially released, there are two colors of vast black and glacier blue to choose from, and the new phone is currently available for appointment.

Android only!OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a three-stage switch: the research and development cost exceeds 100 million

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Antlers

See also  Caffè Mauro in the Gimoka orbit, a 140 million euro pole is born

You may also like

Glovo also announces layoffs: 6.5% of staff are...

In the first week after the Spring Festival...

Identity card, passport and certificates at the post...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: market...

Capital requests: the ECB snubs (also) the banks

Nissan-Renault, the alliance becomes equal. And the Japanese...

Lei Jun announced Xiaomi’s first major event in...

Italo’s workers at the safety school by the...

Forex European Market: The market and the central...

Bitcoin, what are cryptocurrencies and how do they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy