OnePlus announced today,The upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 will be equipped with a three-stage switch, which is the only one for Android.

On the OnePlus Ace distributed last year, the official cut off the three-stage switch. The return of this function has greatly met the expectations of users.

Liu Zuohu, the founder of OnePlus, once said,OnePlus may be the only brand that retains the three-stage button design in Android phones. From 5 years ago to now, we have paid a lot of costs such as airframe occupancy, billion-level cost, etc., but the extremely high praise shows its value.

It is understood that OnePlus 2 uses a three-stage switch for the first time.This design can directly switch between mute, vibration and ringing through physical keys, which is very convenient.

Liu Zuohu believes that the three-stage button is “difficult to return once it is used”, and it is difficult to go back once it is used.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2 is equipped with a full-blooded version of the Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip, and its running score on AnTuTu directly soared to 1,149,494 points, which is currently the highest running score among Snapdragon 8+ mobile phones.

OnePlus Ace 2 will beFebruary 7th at 14:30 pmOfficially released, there are two colors of vast black and glacier blue to choose from, and the new phone is currently available for appointment.