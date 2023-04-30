Angelino Alfano makes a career: he was elected president of Astm

ASTM appoints Angelino Alfano as new chairman of the board of directors

L’ASTM shareholders’ meeting Spa – leading company in the infrastructure sector – which approved the 2022 financial statements, appointed the lawyer Angelino Alfano (BonelliErede partner) new director and chairman of the board of directors. The appointment comes to replace the outgoing engineer Alberto Rubegni.

Alfano, partner of the BonelliErede law firm, is an expert in civil and corporate law as well as international relations and economic diplomacy. He has held important academic and institutional roles, including from 2008 to 2018 the role of minister in three different ministriesof Justice, of the Interior of Foreign Affairs, as well as the role of vice president of the Council of Ministers between 2013 and 2014. He is currently also president of the De Gasperi Foundation, as well as president of the San Donato hospital.

The assembly subsequently resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.46 euro per share (29.9 million overall), drawing from a portion of the retained earnings (losses) reserve.

Subscribe to the newsletter

