Angelique Burgos, ‘La Burbu’, Joins Metro by T-Mobile’s New Campaign for Unlimited 5G Prepaid Service

Title: Angelique Burgos Joins Metro by T-Mobile’s New Campaign for Unlimited 5G Prepaid Service

Subtitle: Metro by T-Mobile expands its presence on the island, offering unlimited 5G prepaid service with numerous benefits for customers.

Date: [Insert Date]

Under the slogan “Put on your number,” well-known model, actress, and presenter Angelique Burgos, also known as “La Burbu,” has joined Metro by T-Mobile’s new campaign for their unlimited 5G prepaid service. Metro by T-Mobile has become a popular choice for customers on the island, with over 250 points of sale since its arrival nine months ago.

According to a statement released by the company, the campaign aims to emphasize the advantages provided by Metro by T-Mobile’s service and coverage plans. La Burbu will discuss the broken promises and unexpected surprises that customers often encounter with other service providers, highlighting the benefits of being with Metro by T-Mobile.

Johan Pastrana, the Marketing Manager for the company, expressed his satisfaction with La Burbu’s involvement in the campaign, stating, “Burbu is already ours, and now we are happy to welcome her to the Metro by T-Mobile family as well. As one of the most influential personalities in Puerto Rico, we are sure that she is the ideal person to connect with all those customers who are not satisfied with what other prepaid service companies promised and who are looking for more.”

The campaign will be showcased across various media channels, including television, press, and billboards, starting in July, enabling a wide reach to potential customers.

Metro by T-Mobile aims to revolutionize the industry with its unlimited 5G prepaid service, offering the best value option in the market. Their offering includes free 5G equipment with unlimited plans, no credit checks, and no contracts. Additionally, they provide unlimited family plans, discounts, and gifts through the T-Mobile Tuesdays application. Metro by T-Mobile also ensures protection against fraudulent calls through their Scam Shield service.

Moreover, the company is a participant in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) discount program, which offers customers a federal discount of $30 per month per account/family, further enhancing the affordability of their services.

Metro by T-Mobile continues to expand its presence on the island, providing accessible locations and outlets for its customers. Recently, they opened stores in the Bairoa Shopping Center (Caguas) and Carolina Shopping Court, with plans to open additional stores in the Centro Caparra Shopping Center (Guayabo), San Sebastián Shopping Center, and Yauco Plaza I in the coming weeks. They already have stores in Aguadilla, Bayamón, Coamo, Guayama, Humacao, Manatí, Mayagüez, Naranjito, Ponce, San Juan, San Lorenzo, Toa Alta, and Vega Baja.

Metro by T-Mobile’s unlimited 5G prepaid service, coupled with its commitment to customer satisfaction and widespread availability, continues to position the company as a leading telecommunications provider in Puerto Rico.

