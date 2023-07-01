Anger at Satya Nadella: Microsoft employees criticize CEO

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanked his employees in an internal message for the “sense of community” and expressed optimism for the coming fiscal year.

Internal messages that Insiders could see show that several employees reacted to Nadella’s thank-you letter with harsh criticism. Because the software giant has announced a rigid austerity course despite record profits.

The news is another sign of poor work ethic at Microsoft. A recent internal Microsoft survey found that more and more employees say they would leave the company if given a comparable offer.

Thursday was the last day of a significant fiscal year for Microsoft. In January, the company announced it would lay off 10,000 employees, said it would suspend most pay increases this year, and said it would cut bonuses and stock awards — and the US government is currently suing the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion by Microsoft.

