Home » Anger at Satya Nadella: Microsoft employees criticize CEO
Business

Anger at Satya Nadella: Microsoft employees criticize CEO

by admin
Anger at Satya Nadella: Microsoft employees criticize CEO

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

picture alliance/AP Images | Elaine Thompson

At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella thanked his employees in an internal message for the “sense of community” and expressed optimism for the coming fiscal year.

Internal messages that Insiders could see show that several employees reacted to Nadella’s thank-you letter with harsh criticism. Because the software giant has announced a rigid austerity course despite record profits.

The news is another sign of poor work ethic at Microsoft. A recent internal Microsoft survey found that more and more employees say they would leave the company if given a comparable offer.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article

Thursday was the last day of a significant fiscal year for Microsoft. In January, the company announced it would lay off 10,000 employees, said it would suspend most pay increases this year, and said it would cut bonuses and stock awards — and the US government is currently suing the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion by Microsoft.

See also  Giro at the start, the spectacle of Italy in 3,500 km of challenges from the mountains to the Imperial Forums

You may also like

Pichetto: «With the new energy strategy, a more...

The Panama Canal is running out of water

Pensions, the increases in the minimums start today:...

Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the...

Prices of LPG, Kerosene, and Other Fuels Reduced;...

Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. Video

Apple’s Share Price Skyrockets as Citigroup and Wedbush...

Economy – Logitech is cutting back on staff...

Taxes on the thirteenths of Italians? Less heavy:...

Reform goes to stage 2

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy