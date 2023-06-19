Angola: almost 1 billion loan from the Export-Import Bank of the United States for solar plants

Over 900 million dollars. This is the amount of a direct loan approved by the US Export-Import Bank (Exim) to support the construction of two solar photovoltaic power plants in Angola, as part of Exim’s largest renewable energy transaction to date. The loan will be granted to the Angolan Ministry of Energy and Water.

“We are proud to take part in this important project, which will increase access to electricity in Angolan communities using clean energy technology,” said Exim President and Chairwoman, Reta Jo Lewis, adding: “This transaction not only is it in line with the PGII initiative [Partnership per le infrastrutture e gli investimenti globali, Ndr] by President Biden, but also promotes EXIM’s efforts to promote clean energy exports, strengthen US-African trade relations, and support US exporters and American workers facing foreign competition.

SunAfrica’s $2 billion project will generate more than 500 megawatts of renewable energy and support exports of US solar panel mounting systems.

The transaction is part of EXIM’s China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP), a program mandated by Congress to support US exporters facing foreign competition from China. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

