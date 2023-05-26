Angola: Business Forum in Rome, three new economic cooperation agreements signed

Three cooperation memorandums were signed yesterday during the Italy-Angola Economic Forum held at the headquarters of Confindustria Assafrica e Mediterraneo in Rome, in the presence of the Angolan president, Joao Lourenço, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The first agreement was signed between the Cassa dei depositi e prestiti (Cdp) and the Angolan Ministry of Finance; the second between Leonardo and the Angolan Ministry of Transport and the third, between the Ice agency and Aipex, or the two bodies for the promotion of foreign investments.

Maurizio Forte, director of Ice’s Made in Italy promotion coordination office, recalled that Italy is the 15th supplier of Angola and the sixth destination market, third supplier in Europe. Ice has its own office in Luanda, led by Elisabetta Merlino. The agreement with Aipex will make it possible to facilitate the exchange of information, organize events, reciprocal visits, or again, carry out training.

Lello Francisco, director of Aipex, echoed him underlining that the memorandum just signed will give a new input to Italy-Angola relations and give life to new partnerships. “Italian capacity in Angola can grow. We want to have new businesses, and support existing ones,” Francisco said.

Yesterday, at the opening of the Forum, President Lourenço presented the existing business opportunities for Italian companies in Angola. “We must create dialogue between entrepreneurs of the two countries, increase the participation of Italian companies. Italy is one of the largest economies in the world, one of Angola’s main partners” he underlined, citing ENI in particular for the hydrocarbon sector, but recalling the current policy of economic diversification.

“Italy is a large food producer, therefore, considering our interest in increasing our capabilities in agribusiness and in the fish supply chain, we must encourage partnership in food processing. It will benefit Angola taking into account the prestige and Italian skills recognized at an international level”, said the head of state.

The president also cited development opportunities in tourism, brought about by the great coastal and naturalistic potential of the parks, in textiles, clothing and footwear. “We are also counting on private investments for the growing granite and marble industry,” he continued, citing Angola’s large forest heritage and outlets in the wood supply chain.

The Angolan president did not fail to mention the Italian inputs in the recovery and modernization of infrastructures, especially the health ones. “We are a large importer of medicines, hence our interest in the local production of pharmaceutical products,” he added.

Angola and its market of 33 million consumers therefore remains open to Italian investments in all areas and “hopes for partnerships in a climate of friendship. In an environment conducive to investment. We ask entrepreneurs to see Angola as a great business opportunity.

The Angolan president, accompanied by a ministerial delegation and Angolan companies such as the Carrinho group, had been engaged since Wednesday on his first real state visit to Italy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

