Angola: new system to monitor water stress in the agricultural sector

The Angolan government plans to launch an agricultural drought monitoring system in the first half of September, in order to improve the country’s ability to respond to the impacts of this natural phenomenon. This was reported in a press release by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communications (Minttics), which specifies the initiative has the objective of producing information that makes it possible to monitor agricultural drought and manage its risks in Angola, using satellite data to detect cultivated areas that could be affected.

Called Agricultural Water Stress Index System (ASIS), the initiative, which will be launched on the occasion of a national workshop, is part of the financing mechanism of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and has the technical support of the United Nations Organization for the Food and Agriculture (FAO). Asis will be monitored by the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (Inamet).

According to Minctics, through this system, it is also possible to monitor the vegetation indices in the cultivation areas during the phenological phases, through the identification of critical points called “Hotspots” in areas where crops may be affected by drought.

According to the release, from the point of view of the end users, the results produced through this tool are specifically intended to support decision makers in monitoring agricultural drought in order to assist in risk management in case of the onset of agricultural drought phenomenon.

According to the ministry, ASIS is based on the Vegetation Health Index (Vhi) derived from the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (Ndvi), which indirectly measures primary production through its relationship with photosynthetically active radiation. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

