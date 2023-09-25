Angry speech by the BDI boss: “German industry is at stake”

German energy policy leaves him “stunned,” says BDI President Siegfried Russwurm. Pictute Alliance

Industry President Siegfried Russwurm sharply attacked Germany’s energy policy in an angry speech. “A significant part of German industry is at stake,” he said at a BDI climate conference in Berlin.

Russwurm emphasized that the industry wants to meet the climate targets. But they don’t want to go under because Germany lacks energy at competitive prices. Politics in Germany “stuns” him.

Germany is on the way to achieving its climate goals by relocating industrial production to other countries. Russwurm called it “cynical.” In his criticism he included not only the government but also the opposition and not only the federal government but also the states.

In the struggle for the future of Germany as a business location, the industry is sounding the alarm – and is once again increasing the urgency of its appeals. “Significant parts of German industry are at stake,” said Industry President Siegfried Russwurm on Monday at the start of one Climate Congress of the Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) in Berlin. Russwurm finally demanded clarity about the future energy supply and energy prices in Germany and more speed in the necessary decisions.

The industry is fully committed to the climate protection goals, said Russwurm. However, he warned that this goal could be achieved by significantly fewer products or by no longer producing many products in Germany. “Value creation, businesses and jobs in large parts of the energy-intensive industry at their locations in Germany are in concrete danger,” warned Russwurm. Industrial production is breaking down or being relocated abroad. “The lights at more and more German locations are literally being switched off.”

The attitude and actions of politicians left him “stunned” – especially when the actors blamed each other for the fact that nothing was happening. In his criticism, Russwurm expressly included not only the federal government but also the opposition and, in addition to the federal government, the states. What is now needed quickly is a “Germany pact” for the industrial location.

German industry: “We don’t want to go under”

There is nothing to relativize about the need to fight climate change vigorously, emphasized Russwurm. The industry wants to achieve the climate goals. “But there is one thing we don’t want: to fall by the wayside, or to put it more clearly: to go under because we lose competitiveness and lack any reliable basis for planning.” Companies can only operate and invest successfully if the conditions are calculable and the costs are competitive. “Both are becoming less and less available,” said Russwurm. The BDI president spoke of a “wake-up call”.

Russwurm criticized the fact that the government even wanted to phase out the peak compensation for energy-intensive companies in the electricity tax and was blocking itself from easing the burden on electricity-intensive companies. A first, absolutely necessary contribution to reducing electricity costs would be to reduce the German electricity tax to the European minimum and to significantly reduce network fees, which are rising rapidly.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD), among others, are expected at the climate congress on Tuesday.

With material from dpa.

