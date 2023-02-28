Home Business Anima acquires 80% of Castello SGR. Deal increases business diversification (analysts)
Anima has acquired 80% of Castello SGR, a leading company in the promotion and management of alternative investment products, mainly real estate based in Milan. The countervalue is €60 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. The closing is expected for the third quarter of 2023.

Following the closing of the transaction, the funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, LP (`Oaktree`), the current majority shareholder, will retain the remaining 20% ​​of the capital (with a put/call option). The Oaktree Global Opportunities strategy will continue to use Castello’s platform for future RE investments in the Italian market. The current CEO of Castello will keep the position also following the transfer of the company shares.

The deal, underlines Equita, increases the diversification of the business, particularly in the alternatives segment. The declared objective is to create a leading player in Italy in multi-asset strategies.

“Post deal, the pro-forma 2022 D/EBITDA would be

