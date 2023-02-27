l (Teleborsa) – Waiting to understand who the next board will be and if there will be further operations after the entry of FSI with 9%, Animaan Italian asset manager listed on Euronext Milan, continues to operate and signs a binding contract for the acquisition of an 80% stake in the share capital of Castello SGR, a company active in the promotion and management of alternative investment products mainly real estate based in Milan. The counter value is 60 million euroswhich will be paid entirely in cash, while the closing is expected in the third quarter of this year.

Following the completion of the transaction, funds managed by Oaktree (current majority shareholder) they will keep the remaining 20% share capital (with a put/call option), and representation on the board. Giampiero SchiavoCEO of Castello SGR, will keep his position.

The market evaluates the operation positively: the stock opened up 1.1%, and then accelerated further in the first few minutes of the session. It is now trading at 4.13 euros, up 2%.

Grow in alternative investments

“With today’s agreement Anima begins a growth path in the world of alternative investments with a project similar to the one that gave rise to the group in 2009 and which at the time counted on assets of 20 billion euros which had become over 177 at the end of 2022″, he commented Alessandro Melzi d’ErilCEO of Soul.

“We intend to accelerate our presence in the world of alternatives by benefiting from the experience and successful track record of Castello’s management – ​​he added – We believe we can play an aggregator role also with regard to alternative asset management companies, thus becoming a leading multi-asset operator in our country; just as we have done and will continue to do in the world traditionally linked to banking distribution”.

Soul was assisted by Vitale & Co. and Banca Akros as Financial Advisors, by Shearman & Sterling for the legal aspects, by Studio Di Tanno Associati for the tax part, by Daverio & Florio for labor law matters and KPMG for the fiscal and ESG accounting due diligence. Mediobanca acted as Financial Advisor for Oaktree, assisted by Freshfields for the legal aspects.