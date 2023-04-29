Anima, Enel, Acea and Mediobanca: thus Caltagirone remains at the center of the scene

Soul, Mediobanca, Acea, Enel and more: Caltagirone remains at the center of the scene

Whoever thought of a was very wrong Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone embittered and cornered after the defeat of his list for control of generals. The Roman builder, the most liquid entrepreneur in Italy, has however continued to weave his web and today is reaping the fruits and results of his work. After the “battle” of TriesteIndeed, Caltagirone has scored at least three notable hits entity.

First of all, he’s got to drive That arrived, last September, a man historically close and trusted like Fabrizio Palermo. Which pulled straight on the incinerator that had brought down the government Draghi and announced its construction, making Caltagirone himself so happy that, through Vianini Workswill enter the tender from 750 million euros. Among other things, the engineer he is a shareholder of Acea with a stake of more than 5% and sees his son Alessandro on the board of the company since 2017.

Second point in favor of the builder: the appointment of Fabio Corsico as vice president and member of the board of directors of Anima Holding, a giant from 200 billion assets under managementparticipated in the 20.6% from Banco Bpm, all’11% from Poste and 9% from Fsi, in what was considered an anti-French “blockade” when Amundi tried to climb beyond the 5%. Corsica he is Director of External Relations, Institutional Affairs and Development of the Caltagirone Group and sits on the boards of directors of Cementir Holding and of Il Gazzettino, after having occupied a seat in that of Ntv and be an outgoing board member of Terna.

Finally, speaking of Italo e New Passenger Transportthere is obviously the appointment as CEO of Enel of a manager close to Caltagirone like Flavio Cattaneo. Which is a member of the board of directors of Generali precisely in share Caltagirone (one of the three names indicated by the engineer).

Other than a boxer played in a corner, the Roman builder remains one of the most important centers of power in Italy. And in October, with the renewal of the top management of the board in Piazzetta Cuccia, he will be able to decide to return to the attack – together with Milleri who represents Delfin – or find a more accommodating solution. At the moment, accredited sources report that Caltagirone has no intention of going into battle and that he is in a wait-and-see position. Meanwhile, after the statements of Philippe Donnet which he defined Banca Generali as “strategic”, many are wondering which scenario is the most plausible: a merger with Mediobanca, as analysts had assumed (almost done) or a new solution to be found?

