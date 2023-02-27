Anima Holding buys 80% of Castello

Anima Holding has signed the binding contract for the acquisition of an 80% stake of the share capital of Castello Sgr, a company operating in the promotion and management of alternative investment products mainly real estate based in Milan. The company announced it, specifying that the value of the operation is 60 million euros, which will be paid entirely in cash. Following the closing of the transaction, the foundation of the Oaktree Capital Managementt, the current majority shareholder, will keep the remaining 20% ​​of the capital (with a put/call option) and a representation on Castello’s Board of Directors. The strategy referred to Oaktree Global Opportunities will continue to use Castello’s platform for future investments in real estate in the Italian market.

The current managing director of Castello will keep his position also following the transfer of the company shares: “I am proud of this operation and I thank the top management of Anima and its managing director Alessandro Melzi d’Eril for the trust and for the quality of work developed together in recent months -says Giampiero Schiavo, CEO of Castello Sgr-. The agreement, with a high industrial value, lays the foundations for the construction of an Italian player of reference in the alternative investment market with the aim of creating further value for all stakeholders and for the country system. Strengthened by our track record, which we make available to AnimaI am sure that we can play the role of unifying subject in the panorama of alternative asset management companies”.

With today’s agreement “Anima begins a growth path in the world of alternative investments with a project similar to the one that gave rise to the group in 2009 and which at the time counted on assets of 20 billion euros which became over 177 at the end of 2022 – underlines Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, CEO of Anima Holding -. We intend to accelerate our presence in the world of alternatives by benefiting from the experience and successful track record of Castello’s management. We believe we can play an aggregator role also with regard to alternative asset management companies, thus becoming a leading multi-asset operator in our country; just as we have done and will continue to do in the world traditionally linked to banking distribution”. The closing of this transaction, subject to the usual authorization procedures, is expected in the third quarter of this year.

