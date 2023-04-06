The ANIMA Group’s net asset management inflows in March 2023 were negative by 493 million euro; at the end of March the total assets managed by the ANIMA Group amounted to over 182 billion euro. The collection of class I insurance mandates is negative for 62 million.

“The March result is entirely attributable to the institutional component which, in line with what was recorded at the European level, is in a negative phase for funding flows, also due to decisions to increase the liquidity held”, commented Alessandro Melzi of ‘Eril, Chief Executive Officer of ANIMA Holding. “The retail segment, on the other hand, shows considerable resilience which bodes well for a robust recovery in the coming months”.