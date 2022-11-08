The net inflows of the Anima Group in the first nine months of the year were positive for 0.8 billion euro (net of the powers of Branch I); the total assets managed at the end of September 2022 amounted to over 175 billion euros. “The third quarter closes with economic results that once again show the great resilience of the ANIMA Group, with fixed commissions stable compared to the nine months of the previous year and therefore only partially impacted by the significant decline in AuM due to the persistent negative market trend . In line with the results recorded and with the policy of important remuneration for our shareholders carried out so far, we have decided to launch a third buyback tranche for an additional 30 million euros this year “, commented Alessandro Melzi d’Eril, Director Delegate of ANIMA Holding SpA. “The solidity of our business model and the strong link with the distribution networks will allow us to be ready to seize the opportunities that will arise when the markets begin to enter a path of stabilization and reduction of the strong volatility recorded by all asset classes in recent months “. The company also announced the launch of a treasury share purchase program based on the authorization resolution approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of March 31, 2022.